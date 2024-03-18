Automated Business Technologies Honored as ENX Magazine Elite Dealership of the Year
ABT is proud to be recognized for its significant service growth and dedicated community involvement.CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized technology solutions provider, Automated Business Technologies (ABT) has been distinguished as an ENX Magazine Elite Dealership of the Year. ENX has confidently spotlighted ABT as elite for a multitude of reasons, including the company's significant growth, strategic expansion, and committed community engagement.
ABT has notably expanded its catalog of services, introducing VoIP phone systems, building access control, mailing systems, and digital displays. This diversification of services has enabled ABT to deepen relationships with existing clients while uncovering new opportunities. The company's strategic approach to expansion demonstrates its mission of evolving with market demands and its ability to exceed customer expectations.
Another pivotal accomplishment for ABT was securing an exclusive contract with a national healthcare provider, encompassing over 2,000 locations and the replacement of 10,000 devices. This partnership alone generated over $2 million in revenue within the first ten months, marking a considerable milestone for the company.
ABT has also reported a 40% increase in revenue in 2022 compared to 2019, indicating a robust recovery and growth trajectory post-pandemic. This financial success reflects ABT's resilience and the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives.
Beyond its business accomplishments, ENX was also impressed with ABT’s involvement with the community. Collaborations with organizations like the Mean Street Worship Center and Iron Sharp have allowed ABT to provide food and supplies and donate 3,000 backpacks to homeless children. Additional partnerships with Hope Online, Escuela de Guadalupe, and the Centennial Faith Council further highlight ABT's commitment to giving back and supporting those in need.
This recognition by ENX Magazine not only celebrates Automated Business Technologies' business accomplishments and innovative spirit but also its profound impact on communities and devotion to making a difference beyond the corporate realm.
About Automated Business Technologies:
Automated Business Technologies (ABT) streamlines decision-making with precision and ease, embodying excellence at every touchpoint. As an independently owned and managed organization, ABT is known for its expertise, collaborative spirit, and clear communication. Every business has unique needs, which is why ABT offers tailored solutions that are stress-free and straightforward. ABT's guarantees reflect its commitment to client satisfaction, including a 30-day money-back promise and lifetime equipment performance assurance. Rooted in a culture of consistency and transparency, ABT not only values its relationships with customers, vendors, and the Colorado community but also offers a wide range of products and services tailored to diverse industries, demonstrating its dedication to advancing every client’s business.
