Vietnamese organic products to enter the Australian market

VIETNAM, March 15 - HÀ NỘI — A delegation of 19 Vietnamese businesses, the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), and several organic farming trainers will go to Australia to popularise various kinds of organic products from March 18-25.

The event is organised under an initiative of Mekong Organics, the Export Council of Australia; the Centre for Rural Development-Saemaul Undong under the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, HCM City; and the VOAA.

Stories of Vietnamese organic farming together with delicious tastes of such organic products as coconut flower nectar juice, pepper, tea, coffee and cashew will be introduced in Sydney, Bairnsdale and Melbourne.

During their stay, the delegation will visit organic cultivation models in Canberra, New South Wales’ Riverina region and Victoria’s Gippsland region, and meet with several Australian organisations.

The trip aims at helping improve Vietnamese firms’ production and processing capacity, while connecting them with Australian importers and leading organic farming trainers.

According to Director of Mekong Organics Nguyễn Văn Kiền, who is also the Director of the project on enhancing investment and trade promotion of organic agricultural products between Việt Nam and Australia, the trip plays an important role in building Australia’s trust in Vietnamese organic products’ quality.

He expressed his hope that Việt Nam’s organic cultivation, processing and trade will be improved in the coming time.— VNS

