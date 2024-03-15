H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis support Miami City Ballet Gala

H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis attend Miami City Ballet Gala

38th anniversary gala of the Miami City Ballet at Faena was a huge success, H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Andrea AJ Catsimatidis congratulate!

A night we will never forget! Perfect dance, dinner and guests, bravo!” — H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miami City Ballet recently held its annual gala, and it was a night to remember. The event took place at the stunning Faena Theater Miami Beach, Florida, and was attended by some of the city's most influential and stylish residents.

J. Randall & Charmaine Waterfield chaired the elegant night and their talented daughter performed in the opening act of the gala. “A truly magical night of the most wonderful and gracious supporters of the arts, stunning performances, amazing guests and a lovely dinner with a superb DJ. A night we will never forget”, states Prince Mario-Max enthusiastically after dancing with his beautiful girlfriend AJ Catsimatidis.

The gala kicked off with a cocktail reception, where guests mingled and enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and champagne. Painters portrayed the guests in their gowns and tuxedos. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement as everyone eagerly awaited the main event – a performance by the Miami City Ballet with a gala dinner and guest star Kristen Chenoweth (Wicked on Broadway / The Queen of Versailles Jackie Siegel on Broadway).

The performance was nothing short of spectacular. The dancers captivated the audience with their grace, precision, and talent. From classical ballet to contemporary pieces, the Miami City Ballet showcased their versatility and skill, leaving the audience in awe.

In addition to the breathtaking performance, the gala also featured a live pledge, where guests had the opportunity to bid to support the fabulous Ballet company. All proceeds from the auction went towards supporting the Miami City Ballet and its mission to bring world-class ballet to the community.

As the night came to a close, guests were treated to a lavish dinner and dancing to the nightlights of Miami. It was a magical evening filled with art, culture, and philanthropy.

The Miami City Ballet gala is not only a glamorous event but also a vital fundraiser for the organization. It allows the ballet company to continue its mission of enriching the community through the power of dance.

Overall, the gala was a huge success, and everyone in attendance left feeling inspired and uplifted. The Miami City Ballet continues to be a cultural gem in the city, and events like the gala help ensure its longevity and success for years to come.

38th Anniversary GALA

Thursday, March 14, 2024

6:00 – 11:00PM

Faena Forum

Miami Beach, FL

An evening to honor the immense contributions of Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation and recipient of MCB’s Leadership in the Arts Award.

Featuring a performance of PAGANINI, In Play, choreographed by MCB School Alumnus Durante Verzola, and entertainment by Broadway sensation and Tony Award® winner Kristin Chenoweth.

Hosted by Gala Co-Chairs

Charmaine & J. Randall Waterfield

6:00 PM – Cocktails

7:00 PM – Dinner, Awards, Live Auction and Performances

9:00 PM – DJ Dance and Dessert Party