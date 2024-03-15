Submit Release
2024 Oregon Employment Law Seminar

We are excited to announce the 2024 Oregon Employment Law Seminar, which will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in person at the Oregon Zoo.

Our attorneys will share their insights and expertise, providing you with valuable knowledge and strategies. This seminar is a must-attend for all professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of employment law.

Planned topics include:

  • Mental Health & Wellness
  • Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace
  • DEI Programs Post-Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard
  • Year in Review
  • And More

Please mark your calendars!

An official invitation with agenda details is to come. We look forward to seeing you at the seminar!

CLE, HRCI, and SHRM credits are pending.

Cost: $50 per person
*Fee includes breakfast, seminar materials, and credits.

Contact McKenzie Conte with questions.

