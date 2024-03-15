SRC Designated as Primary Organization in Saskatchewan Responsible for Microreactor Development

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 15, 2024

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) will now serve as the primary organization responsible for micro-Small Modular Reactor (microreactor) development in the province. The SRC will also be the sole organization authorized to hold the regulatory licenses and be the licensed operator of microreactors in the province, while the sector is in the early stages of commercial development.

The SRC will now provide full life cycle, integrated services, on a commercial basis to industry and communities looking to establish microreactor operations to support their business and economic development. The SRC process will be designed to reduce the risks and costs for industrial and community users, while providing consistency in: safety practices, reactor operations, licensing, and public engagement for all microreactor users within the province.

"The goal is to safely accelerate the commercial adoption of microreactors within the province over the next five to 10 years, positioning Saskatchewan as a global leader in the nuclear microreactor supply chain," Minister Responsible for SRC Jeremy Harrison said. "These deployments will create economic development opportunities and jobs."

In November 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $80 million in funding for SRC to pursue the demonstration of a microreactor in Saskatchewan. SRC will apply the research and knowledge gained from the licensing and deployment of an initial microreactor to support the Saskatchewan nuclear industry to better understand this type of technology and the potential for future microreactor projects in the province.

"What we learn through the initial microreactor demonstration will help SRC provide a one-stop-shop for industrial companies and Indigenous communities looking to progress microreactor projects in the province, from early feasibility to full reactor operation," SRC President and CEO Mike Crabtree said. "Microreactors will provide a custom solution as part of Saskatchewan's future energy needs and this sector has the opportunity to be transformative for our economy, industry and communities."

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization with 1,600 clients in 22 countries around the world. With nearly 350 employees and $232 million in annual revenue, SRC helps clients solve technology problems, make improvements, increase productivity and develop new markets. SRC safely operated a SLOWPOKE-2 nuclear research reactor for 38 years before decommissioning it in 2021. For more information, visit www.srcnuclear.ca.

Francois BiberSaskatchewan Research CouncilSaskatoonPhone: 306-385-4187Email: francois.biber@src.sk.ca