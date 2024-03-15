Changes to Fees and Charges in 2024-25

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 15, 2024

Certain fees and charges paid in Saskatchewan will change in 2024-25 to reflect rate freezes, changes to radiation services fees and removal of film classification fees.

The changes are forecast to have a positive overall impact, saving Saskatchewan residents $16.5 million.

The attached summary lists the changes and provides contact information for each ministry or agency.

