Changes to Fees and Charges in 2024-25
CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 15, 2024
Certain fees and charges paid in Saskatchewan will change in 2024-25 to reflect rate freezes, changes to radiation services fees and removal of film classification fees.
The changes are forecast to have a positive overall impact, saving Saskatchewan residents $16.5 million.
The attached summary lists the changes and provides contact information for each ministry or agency.
-30-
For more information, contact:Erin Luc
Finance
Regina
Phone: 306-787-6627
Email: erin.luc@gov.sk.ca