Mark Wayne Smith of Billboard of Care and 4 Bits 4 Care in a Two-Part Radio Series to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Wayne Smith, founder of 4BITS4CARE.ORG and BILLBOARDOFCARE.COM, is on a mission to spread goodwill and care for all without any discrimination. The two platforms, which share the same goal, have come together to make a positive impact on humanity. With the 4 Bits = $0.50 donation and 4 Care = of Humanity campaign, Smith's organizations are having a positive impact on childhood poverty, suffering and homelessness.

"No child should ever go to sleep without a smile and hungry in from this day forward exclaims Mark. "As a species, humans have evolved beyond allowing this to ever happen. With a small donation of as little as $0.50/month, everyone can make sure no child ever go without love, food and without a smile knowing the comfort of a loving knowing they are protected."

4BITS4CARE.ORG allows visitors to pledge a small (or large) monthly donation to help offer aide to families. "No child should ever go without a smile or hungry evermore!" exclaims Mark. " As part of the human race we have evolved beyond allowing this to ever happen.

With a small donation of 4 Bits = $0.50 / month, 7.2 billion people with cellular devices and 2.14 billion digital buyers can make a huge difference, sure no-one should ever go hungry or homeless." Make a call, text or email someone’s share the good news and join Team Care.

BILLBOARDOFCARE.COM offers the highest quality organic, natural fiber baby-safe clothing and soon to be added products that promote healthy living, as well as educational toys and more at reasonable prices. One hundred percent of all profits go directly to building environmentally friendly, disaster-safe residences for the homeless using new ISS (International Steel Structures / ISSTUBES.COM) technology. "This technology far exceeds building standards and creates buildings that are more resilient to damage caused by earthquakes and excessive winds," explains Mark. "The technology is amazing. Hospitals, schools, hotels, multi-family apartments, single-family homes, townhomes, entire cities, etc., can be built quickly and efficiently with less impact on our planet."

Smith is taking it to the next level with an upcoming live radio program on Close Up Radio which will feature Mark Wayne Smith in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday, March 18th at 2 p.m. Eastern. Close Up Radio News will feature Mark Wayne Smith in a second interview with Doug Lewellyn on Monday, March 25th at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The programs are expected to reach over 10 million listeners, giving them a universal opportunity to be a part of this movement.

The live radio program will not only raise awareness about the 4 Bits = $0.50 donation and 4 Care = of Humanity campaign, but it will also provide a platform for people to come together and make a positive impact on poverty and homelessness. With no discrimination, everyone can contribute to this cause and help create a better world for all by simply shopping and/or pledging a small monthly donation. The radio program will also feature special guests and performances, making it an event not to be missed.

Featured guests on the Close Up Radio program will include:

Mr. Craig Peterson CEO of VIZN Gaming will share his latest in video and camera technology for implementation into civic school projects, and motion pictures nationwide. He will speak about the new ‘state of the art’ film studios to be constructed in the greater Austin area, Texas area. Once operational, these facilities will reduce the current costs of filming by 90%!

Mr. Rolf Stibbe is author of the book The Isle of the Dragon: The Last flight of the ‘Bugs Bunny, which 4 BITS 4 CARE is turning into a screen adaptation of Stibbe's WW2 South Pacific historical novel. This film, a first in a string of potential movies, will use cinema revenue to assist funding for 4 BITS 4 CARE a non-profit aiming well being for humanity along with his brother Clark Wheat in The Field Ministries

Mark Wayne Smith's 4BITS4CARE.ORG and BILLBOARDOFCARE.COM are setting an example of how a small contribution can make a big impact. The upcoming live radio program is a chance for the audience to be a part of this movement and spread love and care for all. Let's join hands and make a difference on March 18th. For more information, visit 4BITS4CARE.ORG and BILLBOARDOFCARE.COM. Together, we can make a bit go a long way for humanity.

Close Up Radio will feature Mark Wayne Smith in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday, March 18th at 2 p.m. Eastern with Doug Lewellyn on Monday, March 25th at 2 p.m. Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Mark Wayne Smith and Billboard of Care, please e-mail mark@billboardofcare.com and visit https://billboardofcare.com/ and https://4bits4care.org/