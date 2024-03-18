INDULGE IN A GRAND BRITISH HIGH TEA TRADITION AND CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION AT GRAND GALVEZ

The historic Grand Galvez offers an authentic British Grand Tea on Saturdays Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez, who was born in London, England brings his native knowledge of British High Tea to Grand Galvez Grand Galvez renowned for its timeless elegance and luxurious experiences, invites guests to savor the epitome of a British High Tea tradition with a touch of sparkle. Every Saturday afternoon from 2:00pm CT to 4:00pm CT, the Grand Galvez High Tea promis

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez, renowned for its timeless elegance and luxurious experiences, invites guests to savor the epitome of a British High Tea tradition with a touch of sparkle. Every Saturday afternoon from 2:00pm CT to 4:00pm CT, the Grand Galvez High Tea promises a delightful journey of flavors and refinement.

The HighTea experience at Grand Galvez is priced at $49 per person, ensuring that this splendid tradition is accessible to all who seek the finer things in life. Please note that appropriate smart casual attire is required and is a must to maintain the ambiance and grace of this exceptional experience. Reservations can be made by calling Grand Galvez at 409-765-7721.

The weekly event has attracted mother and daughters, bachelorette and brides looking to celebrate special time with friends.

Set against the backdrop of the opulent surroundings of Monarch restaurant at Grand Galvez, guests will enjoy a delicious selection of finely cut sandwiches that include classic cucumber, egg salad, and smoked salmon, meticulously crafted to perfection and presented on a multi-tiered tray. Freshly baked scones, served with delicious, clotted cream and strawberry preserves, are a signature of the Grand Galvez High Tea experience.

A mouth-watering range of exquisitely presented pastries and teacakes grace every table. Each bite is a work of art, designed to tantalize the taste buds and offer a truly indulgent experience as all guests’ plates will be replenished on request. The elegant surroundings are complemented with music by a harpist, making the event the most special Saturday afternoon experience on Galveston Island.

Tea enthusiasts will be delighted to choose from an array of four different types of loose-leaf tea, each carefully selected to offer a unique and authentic experience. For those seeking a touch of extravagance, guests have the option to purchase and sip on a glass of Champagne, adding that extra sparkle to this already magical Grand Galvez High Tea occasion.

“Join us at Grand Galvez and let us transport you to a world of refined elegance, where the British High Tea tradition is celebrated in style. Prepare to be enchanted,” said Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez. Mr Hill, a native of London, comes to Grand Galvez with his posh British accent and has designed the Grand Galvez High Tea to be reminiscent of his home country.

“The manner of eating scones (pronounced either scone like ‘gone’ or scone like ‘cone’, depending on your preference) can be a point of contention at even the most civilized British afternoon tea table,” said Mr. Hill. “Whether to break or slice a scone is one of the first questions asked. However, once the scone has been opened, the next decision is whether to add cream first or jam. Whichever approach our guest selects, we know for certain that they’re equally as delicious.”

The tradition of British High Tea dates back to the early 19th century. It is often attributed to Anna, the Duchess of Bedford, who is said to have introduced the practice in the 1840s. The legend goes that she would become hungry in the late afternoon and requested tea, sandwiches and small cakes to be served to her in her room in order to tide her over until the formal dinner. Over the years, this became a regular habit and evolved into a social event.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar and poolside with menus developed by our talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houga-grand-galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/.

