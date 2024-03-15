Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

CANADA, March 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia:

“Today, as we mark the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to stand up against hate, discrimination, and bigotry in all their forms.

“Sadly, Islamophobia is a lived experience for many Canadians. That’s why, last year, we appointed the first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Amira Elghawaby. As Special Representative, she is guiding our efforts against anti-Muslim bigotry, systemic racism, and racial discrimination. She is also helping ensure the diverse experiences of Muslim communities are reflected in government policies and programs. At the same time, we are renewing Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy, informed by extensive engagement, including at the 2021 National Summit on Islamophobia.

“We are ensuring Canadians of all faiths can freely and safely practise their religion. We listened to the advice of communities to expand the Security Infrastructure Program, which provides funding to better protect communities from hate-motivated crimes and increase security at community centres, daycares, and places of worship.

“Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. Canada has come a long way, but we have more to do. Today, and every day, let’s work together to build a more diverse, safe, and welcoming Canada for everyone.”

