Prime Minister welcomes appointment of Shaila Anwar as the new Clerk of the Senate and Clerk of the Parliaments

CANADA, March 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of Shaila Anwar as the new Clerk of the Senate and Clerk of the Parliaments. This appointment, which is effective May 6, 2024, has been made in consultation with the Senate.

Ms. Anwar is a respected public servant with over 15 years of experience in the Senate. She has held various leadership roles in the Red Chamber, ranging from Principal Clerk, Deputy Principal Clerk, and Procedural Clerk of the Senate Committees Directorate. She is a well-respected expert in Canada’s parliamentary system and has most recently served as Clerk Assistant of the Committees of the Senate.

As the Senate’s chief administrative officer, Ms. Anwar will manage the Senate’s day-to-day operations and support all aspects of the legislative process, from the swearing-in of new senators to advising the Speaker on parliamentary procedure and interpretation of the rules. As Clerk of the Parliaments, she will also ensure the stewardship of some of Canada’s most important legal archives.

Quotes

“Ms. Anwar is an exceptional public servant with a deep understanding of the Senate and the legislative process. I am confident that, with her expertise and experience, she will make the Red Chamber work even better for Canadians.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“Shaila Anwar has held leadership roles with increasing levels of responsibility in the Senate of Canada over the years, lending her knowledge and expertise to ensure the institution runs smoothly in the service of Canadians. I am confident that her deep understanding of Senate procedure and the legislative process will serve her well in this new role, to the benefit of all senators.”

The Hon. Marc Gold, Government Representative in the Senate

Quick Facts

  • The appointment to the position of Clerk of the Senate and Clerk of the Parliaments is made by the Governor in Council in accordance with paragraph 130(b) of the Public Service Employment Act.
  • Ms. Anwar was selected for this role through the government’s open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

Biographical Note

