Illinois Gaming Board Renews East Peoria Casino License Among Other Measures;

ILLINOIS, March 15 - Illinoisans reminded March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month





The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) renewed the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino's license and considered a number of regulatory matters during its regularly scheduled meeting.





At yesterday's meeting, Par-A-Dice Gaming Corporation d/b/a Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria made a presentation to the Board supporting its request for renewal which included the company's commitment to developing a new, modern and fresh gaming facility. The casino, which was first licensed on February 14, 1992, was granted a four-year renewal. Along with the renewal, the Board directed Par-A-Dice to submit its casino project development plan for IGB consideration on or before March 14, 2026.





In addition, as March marks Problem Gambling Awareness Month, IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter reminded Illinoisans to be sure to bet safely and responsibly by staying within their limits and only patronizing approved Illinois sports wagering, video gaming and casino operators.





"March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Illinois and across the United States" said Administrator Fruchter. "Problem gambling awareness and responsible gambling education are important matters that demand sustained attention, effort and action. For its part, the IGB is committed to maintaining the safety of Illinois gaming, and that includes working with Illinois operators, government agencies, addiction specialists, and other stakeholders to encourage and facilitate responsible gaming, address problem gambling head on, and ensure that those who may need help get the support, resources and services they deserve without stigmatization and undue barriers."





Administrator Fruchter encouraged everyone to visit the IGB website for information about the IGB's Self-Exclusion Program and to visit "Are You Really Winning?" for information about the Illinois Department of Human Services Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Program. Problem gambling counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or by texting "GAMB" to 833234.





In addition, Administrator Fruchter announced that the IGB is accepting public comment on potential changes to the video gaming licensing process. All comments can be submitted to IGB.RuleComments@illinois.gov until 5 p.m. on April 30, 2024.









At the meeting, the Board also took many other regulatory actions including the following:





For video gaming, the IGB approved licenses for:

o 82 video gaming locations

o 62 terminal handlers

o Two technicians

The IGB denied video gaming licenses for:

o Two video gaming location applicants

o Two technicians

Additionally, in video gaming, the IGB:

o Ordered a terminal operator to disassociate from two sales agents

o Denied one request for hearing

o Non-renewed one terminal handler





For casinos, the IGB approved:

o Two casino Key Person applicants

o 73 Level 2 casino occupational licenses

o 98 Level 3 casino occupational licenses

Additionally, the IGB

o Rescinded one denial of a Level 3 occupational license applicant





For sports wagering, the IGB approved:

o One Management Services Provider license for PointsBet Illinois LLC, which is being acquired by Fanatics.

o One sports wagering supplier license

o 31 sports wagering key persons

o 102 Level 2 sports wagering occupational licenses

Additionally, the IGB:

o Ordered a terminal operator to disassociate from two sales agents

o Denied one request for hearing





The IGB will conduct its next scheduled regular meeting on April 25, 2024.





Illinois is home to 15 casinos, 14 licensed sportsbooks, and a network of more than 8,500 licensed video gaming establishments.