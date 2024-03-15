Los Angeles Zetas Host 85th Finer Womanhood Scholarship Luncheon Featuring TV Host Sheryl Underwood
The luncheon aims to award scholarships to young high school and college students while celebrating women who champion Social, Health, and Economic Justice.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter Hosts 85th Finer Womanhood Scholarship Luncheon
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., founded on January 16, 1920, on the esteemed campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., continues its legacy of empowering women through Scholarship, Service, Sisterhood, and Finer Womanhood principles. Chartered in 1955, Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter in Los Angeles exemplifies this commitment by serving surrounding communities and offering scholarships to high school seniors and college students.
This year marks a significant milestone as Alpha Psi Chapter celebrates its 85th Finer Womanhood Scholarship Luncheon. Scheduled for March 16, 2024, at the prestigious Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion, the theme of the event is "The Astounding Power of S.H.E. - Social, Health, and Economic Justice for Women."
The luncheon aims to award scholarships to young high school and college students while celebrating women who champion Social, Health, and Economic Justice. Esteemed comedian and talk show host Sheryl Underwood will serve as the Mistress of Ceremony, leading an inspiring lineup of speakers, including Kendal Turner CFO for LA County Economic Development Corporation, and Tonya McKenzie, 1st Vice Chair at the Los Angeles County Commission of Alcohol and Other Drugs.
With tickets sold out, the event promises to be an engaging and celebratory occasion, fostering laughter, social engagement, and empowerment. Additional information about the event can be found at www.losangeleszetas.org.
###
About Alpha Psi Zeta
With a footprint in the Los Angeles community dating back to 1937, Alpha Psi Zeta fosters service, charity, scholarship, civic and cultural endeavors, sisterhood and Finer Womanhood.
Noemi Lujan
ECODiversity Media LLC
+1 (310) 765-9606
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook