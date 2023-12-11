Vendor Slots Open for African Marketplace in Celebration of Black History Month
Join us at the African Marketplace and showcase your products and talents to a diverse and engaged audience.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black History and Lifestyle Awards (BHLA) is excited to announce the availability of vendor slots for the upcoming African Marketplace event in honor of Black History Month. The event aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the African diaspora while providing a platform for local businesses and artisans. The event takes place on February 24, 2024, at the Carson Event Center located at 801 Carson St, Carson, CA 90745.
The African Marketplace promises an immersive experience for attendees, featuring a vibrant array of products, art, crafts, and cuisines that highlight the diversity and creativity within the Los Angeles African and African American community. The day long BHLA includes a fashion show, and evening awards ceremony.
For African and African American vendors, this event presents an incredible opportunity for vendors to showcase their merchandise, connect with a diverse audience, and contribute to the celebration of Black history and culture. Vendor slots are limited, offering a prime opportunity for entrepreneurs, artists, and businesses to participate in this dynamic event.
To apply for a vendor slot or for further inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to contact Amanda Duru at blackhistoryandlifestyle@gmail.com or (844) 417-2452. Vendor applications must be submitted on or before January 31, 2024.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a vibrant celebration of Black history and culture. Join us at the African Marketplace and showcase your products and talents to a diverse and engaged audience.
About the Black History Lifestyle Awards
The Black History and Lifestyle Awards ceremony honors and commemorates the struggles, sacrifices, and extraordinary acts of service made by individuals from the African diaspora throughout history and in modern times. The weeklong awards ceremony celebrates Black Excellence across industries by honoring leaders in the sports, healthcare, political, and tech industries while providing Black-owned businesses with a marketplace platform. Award events are held in Lagos, Nigeria, the UK, and to Los Angeles, CA in 2023. All African products and textiles are sourced in Africa. https://blackhistoryandlifestyle.com
For press only, please contact:
Noemi Lujan Perez at noemi@eco-diversity.com or (310) 765-9606
Note to Editors: High-resolution images and further information about the event are available upon request.
African and African American artisan crafts