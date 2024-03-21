Rebecca Roccanti: A Beacon of Hope and Entrepreneurship Unveils Palmr in Celebration of International Women's Month
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This International Women’s Month, Palmr, an innovative and purpose-driven fashion brand co-founded by CEO Rebecca Roccanti, announces its launch in May. Rooted in the values of inclusion, style, and health advocacy, Palmr stands as a testament to Roccanti’s remarkable journey from the descendant of Cuban immigrants to an entrepreneur giving back to the community.
PALMR BLENDS FASHION WITH ADVOCACY BY DEDICATING 1% OF GROSS SALES TO TYPE 1 DIABETES SUPPORT AND CREATING CUSTOM APPAREL AIMED AT EASING THE LIVES OF THOSE AFFECTED.
As a first-generation American born to a family of Cuban heritage, Rebecca embodies the spirit of the American dream, infused with passion, perseverance, and purpose. With a successful career spanning a decade in Commercial Real Estate, Rebecca has taken a leap into the world of fashion, guided by her true calling and influenced deeply by her personal experiences as a bonus mom to two brave children living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D).
Roccanti’s vision for Palmr transcends conventional fashion boundaries - the brand not only promises style and comfort but also serves as a platform for raising awareness and supporting Type 1 Diabetes research and mental well-being. With the launch set in May, Palmr pledges 1% of its gross sales to initiatives and organizations focused on enhancing the lives of those impacted by T1D, such as their partnership with Touched by Type 1.
Inspired by Roccanti’s sun-kissed memories with her Abuela and the peaceful tranquility of Florida's beaches, Palmr embodies relaxation, reconnection, and rejuvenation. The brand's ethos and offerings encourage the celebration of life’s simple pleasures while navigating life’s complexities, echoing Rebecca’s own journey of balance and resilience.
Roccanti shares, At Palmr, we’re not just creating apparel; we’re weaving my personal story, our dreams, and our commitment to the T1D community into every fabric of our brand. It’s about making a statement - fashion can be both stylish and socially conscious. This initiative also holds a mirror to Rebecca’s multifaceted life as a CEO, a passionate advocate for T1D, and a bonus mom striving for a future where T1D warriors can lead a normal and healthy life.
The launch of Palmr in May isn’t just the unveiling of a new fashion brand; it's the birth of a movement championing type 1 diabetes advocacy, mental well-being, and the power of fashion as a force for good. Palmr invites everyone to embrace the Palmr lifestyle - to live fully, love freely, and dress in a way that reflects not only your style but your values and your support for a brighter, healthier future for all.
For media inquiries, please contact:
info@palmrstyle.com
About Palmr:
Palmr is more than a fashion brand; it’s a celebration of life, style, and purpose. Founded by Rebecca Roccanti and her husband Nick, Palmr is born out of a desire to combine fashion with a cause close to their hearts - Type 1 Diabetes advocacy. The brand reflects vibrant, comfortable apparel designed for everyone, while also focusing on innovations to support those living with Type 1 Diabetes. With every purchase, customers join Palmr’s mission to support T1D research, raise awareness, and promote mental well-being. Welcome to the Palmr lifestyle.
Jennifer Sargeant
Digital Sargeant
+1 813-995-4342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok