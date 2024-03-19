Dana Joins the Auto-ISAC Membership - Dellfer Becomes Strategic Partner
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes Dana Incorporated as a new member, along with Dellfer as a new strategic partner.
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe.
“The Auto-ISAC is global and covers diverse parts of the automotive sector. We welcome companies like Dana that prioritize innovation and see the value of collaboration. Our community is active, sharing knowledge and approaches that help us enhance vehicle cybersecurity. Dana will add their important perspectives,” said Kevin Tierney, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at General Motors.
Dana is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls, along with thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
“At Dana we take product cybersecurity very seriously and strive to improve our product cybersecurity posture. Auto-ISAC is a great platform for the automotive cybersecurity community to come together and share cybersecurity intelligence and best practices. I believe this will benefit Dana as a Tier 1 supplier, as well as the mobility industry,” said Dr. Di Jin, Dana’s Global Head of Product Cybersecurity.
The Auto-ISAC also announces that Dellfer is joining its Strategic Partner Program, which was established for companies that sell connected vehicle cybersecurity products and services.
Dellfer takes a unique approach to protecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices used in auto components, such as electronics, actuators, and sensors used to gather information and inform decisions and actions.
Dellfer provides software development tools which can automatically examine source or assembly code to discover poor programming, extraneous code, Common Weakness Enumerations (“CWEs”) and Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (“CVEs”) in code. Dellfer’s toolkit enables an organization to find those flaws and rapidly eliminate them.
James Blaisdell, CEO of Dellfer stated: “The Dellfer team is committed to advancing the cybersecurity landscape for connected vehicles. We are eager to collaborate with Auto-ISAC members to enhance the security of vital open-source software components used within the industry. Our focus is on ensuring the highest standards of cyber safety and resilience. Being part of this initiative allows us to contribute significantly to protecting automakers from evolving cyber threats, and we are proud to support this mission and look forward to making a substantial impact together.”
As a strategic partner, Dellfer intends to work with the Auto-ISAC to identify commonly used open-source software and use its tools to eliminate errors and weaknesses. This clean version of the software will be provided exclusively to members of the Auto-ISAC. Dellfer will also provide two supporting workshops for members.
"Strategic partnerships are integral to the vitality of our Auto-ISAC community, enriching our collective strength through collaborative efforts," remarked Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. "Dellfer's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity through innovative approaches aligns seamlessly with our mission. By leveraging their expertise and tailored solutions, our members gain invaluable resources, fortifying our industry against emerging threats."
The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in August 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity, and operates as a central hub for sharing, tracking, and analyzing intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence-sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
Auto-ISAC’s 2024 Europe Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for June 11-13, 2024, hosted by BMW in Munich, Germany. To register or become a sponsor of the Summit, please visit 2024 Europe Cybersecurity Summit.
Auto-ISAC members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
About Dellfer
Dellfer is an IoT cybersecurity software company that empowers device manufacturers to embed protection against unknown threats and thwart intrusions with unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy. It meets the connected world’s need for a new, holistic cybersecurity approach that can effectively and efficiently harden IoT devices and keep them from becoming vectors for successful attacks.
Media Contacts:
Dana Incorporated
Craig Barber
craig.barber@dana.com
419-887-5166
Dellfer
Shawn Lorenz
Shawn@dellfer.com
415-761-3850
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
+1 202-507-6219
michaelshokouhi@automotiveisac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn