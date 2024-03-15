Bridge Reconstruction Scheduled to Begin at Anamosa Street Over Interstate 190 in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024

Contact: Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Thursday, March 21, 2024, a bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin at Anamosa Street over Interstate 190 in Rapid City.

This project consists of mainline work on I-190 and replacement of the Anamosa Street Bridge. I-190 work will consist of the construction of crossovers at both ends of I-190 to facilitate traffic flow. Existing asphalt north of North Street will be replaced with concrete and a permanent barrier with glare screen and upgrades will be made to the lighting in the corridor to reduce light pollution.

Work on Anamosa Street includes removal and replacement of the original bridge structure. Intersections at both ends of the bridge will be replaced and brought to ADA standards, and there will be a temporary pedestrian bridge installed over I-190 to assist with foot traffic.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on both northbound and southbound I-190, with reduced speed limits in place. Delays of up to ten minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $10.6 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Construction Project Page:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/anamosa-bridge-pcn065k.

