The Neal Management Group Provides Reduced Rate for Medical Laboratory Science Certification Program
Healthcare compliance organization provides course for prospective medical laboratory scientists at a discount
My goal as a quality management laboratory professional is to make this program even more available to fill the information and training gaps for certified medical lab scientists in the industry.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Management Group LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is proud to announce a discounted rate of its Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) Certification Preparatory Program. The organization launched the program this fall to provide students with the necessary knowledge, tools, strategies and confidence to successfully pass the MLS certification exam and fill the missing gap of certified medical laboratory scientists in the profession and is on the verge of its first Cohort. The Neal Management Group’s talented and diverse industry thought leaders and professionals provide insight, empower students and lead the hybrid program.
The MLS Certification Preparatory program is a succinct 10-week review course utilizing the Canvas learning management system to cover the highlights of the content areas for the MLS exam. The review is designed for individuals who are currently a Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and possess a Bachelor of Science (BS), Master of Science (MS) or PhD in Science who desire to sit for a certification exam. The program is a set price of $1,999 for the full 10 course program and $399 for one course.
Course modules for the program include: Test Taking Strategies, Phlebotomy, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Hemostasis, Clinical Microbiology, Laboratory Operations, Immunology, Immunohematology (Blood Bank), Urinalysis and Other Body Fluids and Public Health Laboratory Testing.
“Our Certification Preparatory Program has been successfully serving the medical laboratory science field since its launch,” The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney said. “My goal as a quality management laboratory professional is to make this program even more available to fill the information and training gaps for certified medical lab scientists in the industry.”
The program gives students access to insights and perspectives from thought leaders and experienced laboratory science professionals at their virtual doorstep through interactive learning based on real-world examples. The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program empowers students with life skills, self-esteem, good judgment, effective interpersonal skills and technical skills, which will propel students to excel in the medical laboratory science industry.
To register for The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program, please visit https://thenealgroupllc.com/continuing-ed/. If students, businesses, organizations or corporations are interested in speaking with The Neal Management Group regarding the program please contact questions@thenealgroupllc.com or schedule a call with Dr. Lisa Pinkney at calendly.com/lpinkney-nmg.
For more information about The Neal Management Group, please visit www.thenealgroupllc.com/.
