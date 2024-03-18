Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,365 in the last 365 days.

The Neal Management Group Provides Reduced Rate for Medical Laboratory Science Certification Program

Healthcare compliance organization provides course for prospective medical laboratory scientists at a discount

My goal as a quality management laboratory professional is to make this program even more available to fill the information and training gaps for certified medical lab scientists in the industry.”
— The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Neal Management Group LLC, a healthcare consulting organization, is proud to announce a discounted rate of its Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) Certification Preparatory Program. The organization launched the program this fall to provide students with the necessary knowledge, tools, strategies and confidence to successfully pass the MLS certification exam and fill the missing gap of certified medical laboratory scientists in the profession and is on the verge of its first Cohort. The Neal Management Group’s talented and diverse industry thought leaders and professionals provide insight, empower students and lead the hybrid program.

The MLS Certification Preparatory program is a succinct 10-week review course utilizing the Canvas learning management system to cover the highlights of the content areas for the MLS exam. The review is designed for individuals who are currently a Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) and possess a Bachelor of Science (BS), Master of Science (MS) or PhD in Science who desire to sit for a certification exam. The program is a set price of $1,999 for the full 10 course program and $399 for one course.

Course modules for the program include: Test Taking Strategies, Phlebotomy, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Hemostasis, Clinical Microbiology, Laboratory Operations, Immunology, Immunohematology (Blood Bank), Urinalysis and Other Body Fluids and Public Health Laboratory Testing.

“Our Certification Preparatory Program has been successfully serving the medical laboratory science field since its launch,” The Neal Management Group CEO Dr. Lisa Pinkney said. “My goal as a quality management laboratory professional is to make this program even more available to fill the information and training gaps for certified medical lab scientists in the industry.”

The program gives students access to insights and perspectives from thought leaders and experienced laboratory science professionals at their virtual doorstep through interactive learning based on real-world examples. The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program empowers students with life skills, self-esteem, good judgment, effective interpersonal skills and technical skills, which will propel students to excel in the medical laboratory science industry.

To register for The Neal Management Group Medical Laboratory Science Certification Preparatory Program, please visit https://thenealgroupllc.com/continuing-ed/. If students, businesses, organizations or corporations are interested in speaking with The Neal Management Group regarding the program please contact questions@thenealgroupllc.com or schedule a call with Dr. Lisa Pinkney at calendly.com/lpinkney-nmg.

For more information about The Neal Management Group, please visit www.thenealgroupllc.com/.

Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Neal Management Group Provides Reduced Rate for Medical Laboratory Science Certification Program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more