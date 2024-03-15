Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet Logo

SOUTHERN COLORADO’S LARGEST AND LONGEST STANDING INDOOR MOTORCYCLE EVENT RETURNS TO COLORADO SPRINGS NEXT WEEKEND

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUTHERN COLORADO’S LARGEST AND LONGEST STANDING INDOOR MOTORCYCLE EVENT IS BACK

WHAT: 34th Annual Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet

WHERE: Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Rd., Colorado Springs

WHEN: Saturday, March 23rd - 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday, March 24th - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

ADMISSION: $15.00 Adults; $12.00 Veteran, Active Military & Seniors (65 & over); ***Kids 12 & under are free (with adult)

TICKETS: Available at the door (cash or credit card accepted) or online at www.coloradosupershow.com

PARKING: Plenty of Free parking available

The 34th annual Colorado Super Show & Swap Meet is set for March 23rd & 24th at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Starting in 1990, this event boasts a large and loyal following with more than 10,000 motorcycle enthusiasts attending each year.

To ensure the Super Show exceeds all expectations, new owners Scott and Christy Schulz of Motorcycle Expos have worked tirelessly on this event, spending as much time as possible in the motorcycle community, building relationships, and gathering and implementing feedback from sponsors, vendors, and attendees alike.

They are committed to maintaining and improving upon the core elements that have made this an amazing event for more than 3 decades. This means bringing together all who love motorcycles to buy and sell parts and motorcycle goods, display and view amazing motorcycles, and enjoy a plethora of entertainment!

As in previous years, this year's Super Show & Swap Meet will consist of 3 main components: 1) The largest indoor motorcycle swap meet in southern Colorado, 2) The largest custom & antique motorcycle show in southern Colorado, and 3) Live entertainment and other attractions.

This year’s top attractions include:

• 50+ custom, classic and antique motorcycles competing for over $2,500 in trophies and handmade buckles in up to 15 different classes

• 100+ swap meet vendors providing an unmatched shopping experience of motorcycle parts and goods

• Huge charity auction benefitting the Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum with 100’s of great items up for bid

• Live music from Dave “Greywolf” Frisk

• Coors Beer Garden with ice cold beer

• Concessions and food trucks from Summit Catering and Miggy’s Meltdown

• The 32nd Annual Colorado Tattoo Competition

• Kid’s Zone with coloring contest

• New this year: Live tattooing, Mechanical bull riding, Ladies in Leather Celebration, and Minute to Win it contests and prizes

It’s a fantastic event you don’t want to miss, so get your tickets now at www.coloradosupershow.com.