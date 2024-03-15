Icon Media Holdings Inc (OTC:ICNM), Industrial Service and AI focus Platform, exceeds 17 million USD revenue in 2023
Icon Media Holdings, Inc (ICNM) achieved substantial growth in 2023 with the leading Industrial Service Platform and the AI focus technology advancement.
Icon Media Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNM)SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icon Media Holdings Inc (OTCMARKETS:ICNM), Industrial Service Innovator and Artificial Intelligence (AI) focus Data and Document Automation Platform, achieves more than 17 million USD Annual Turnover for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023.
In an extraordinary year marked by technological breakthroughs, Kuora Inc., a full operating subsidiary company under ICNM - leading provider of industrial service platform solutions, proudly announces substantial growth in 2023, propelled primarily by the innovative technology. The company's strategic emphasis on automation has not only streamlined operations but has also significantly boosted efficiency and customer satisfaction.
ICNM experienced a significant increase in revenue, with a substantial part of this growth credited to the effective implementation of service automation throughout the platform. By integrating both online and offline services in the heavy industrial sector, ICNM successfully decreased processing times, leading to faster service delivery and improved customer satisfaction. Additionally, the company expanded its customer base in 2023, drawn by the commitment to cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service excellence.
"Our steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions has been the cornerstone of our achievements," stated Li Lanwei, CEO of Kuora Inc. "Automation has not only transformed our internal processes but has also empowered our clients to operate more efficiently and competitively within their respective industries."
About ICNM:
ICNM is a leading provider of industrial service platform solutions, specializing in leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance operational excellence and ensure customer satisfaction within the industrial sector. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and quality, ICNM consistently establishes new standards of performance in the industry.
As a group, ICNM will focus on technology development and automation using AI. “The new platform Pixel AI that leverages generative AI models will be made available to reduce complex manual operation of the knowledge workers,” according to our new group CEO, Nunissait Tjandra.
