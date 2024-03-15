MobileWorxs Transform Warehousing and Logistics Operations with xDIM Modern Mobile Dimensioning Solution

xDIM Mobile Measurement Solution

DROITWICH, WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileWorxs, a leading distributor of rugged hardware solutions, is set to unveil their latest developments with mobile dimensioning solution, xDIM Mobile Camera Measurement at the esteemed IntraLogistex show, held at the NEC in Birmingham. Positioned at stand #446 on March 19th and 20th, MobileWorxs invites industry professionals to witness firsthand how xDIM reshapes warehouse and logistics operations with simplicity and precision.

The IntraLogistex exhibition serves as the perfect platform for MobileWorxs to introduce the latest advancements in mobile measurement technology. Attendees will discover how xDIM revolutionises intralogistics by accurately capturing dimensions of various objects, from standard boxes to irregular items and pallets, directly at their location. This innovative solution streamlines workflows by enabling on-the-spot data collection, including dimensions, weights, and images, empowering logistics professionals with real-time insights for improved efficiency and accuracy.

The xDIM latest advancements include the xDIM booth which can be used to measure a variety of irregular objects 4 inches or less within seconds. As well as the mobile Bluetooth xScale. Both can be combined with the xDIM system for a complete measurement solution.

MobileWorxs' dedicated technical team will conduct live demonstrations at their stand, allowing visitors to experience the functionality of xDIM across a diverse range of objects. This interactive session offers attendees a firsthand opportunity to explore the capabilities of xDIM and gain a comprehensive understanding of its potential to optimise operations in various intralogistics environments.

Andrew Cahill, Managing Director of MobileWorxs, underscores the significance of xDIM in the rapidly evolving landscape of ecommerce and digital transformation. "As consumer demand continues to surge, businesses are compelled to embrace automation and digitalisation to stay competitive," says Cahill. "With xDIM, we empower warehouses and logistics operations to meet this demand seamlessly, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation."

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the future of intralogistics at IntraLogistex 2024. Visit MobileWorxs at stand #446 to experience the transformative power of xDIM Mobile Camera Measurement firsthand.

About MobileWorxs

MobileWorxs, based in the UK, is a leading solution provider of enterprise-grade Android and Windows rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions in the UK and EMEA that help customers improve the productivity, quality, and responsiveness of their operations

MobileWorxs’ robust mobile solutions include the provision, staging, deployment, management and support of rugged tablets, mobile computers and accessories across the retail, T&L, manufacturing, government, and health sectors.