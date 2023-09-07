Rugged hardware reseller, MobileWorxs announced as official distributor on the Ecommerce platform, Stock in the Channel.

Rugged tablet in retail Handheld device Stock in the channel logo

Providing channel resellers with a seamless and efficient way to access the latest rugged hardware solutions from MobileWorxs.

WORCESTERSHIRE, WORCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileWorxs, distributor of rugged hardware solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Stock in the Channel, a leading e-commerce platform catering to technology products and solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for MobileWorxs, by providing channel resellers with a seamless and efficient way to access the latest rugged hardware solutions from MobileWorxs.

Stock in the Channel's comprehensive platform has gained widespread recognition for its user-friendly interface and innovative features, streamlining the procurement process for businesses across various industries. By teaming up with Stock in the Channel, MobileWorxs aims to expand each and offer a wide range of rugged devices and accessories.

MobileWorxs product catalogue features a wide range of industrially protected devices, as well as an extensive variety of productivity-enhancing accessories for specific applications & seamless integration. Such as the Rugged xCase & Bundle for Surface. An approved product by Microsoft's Designed for Surface certification (DfS), the Surface xCase is available with 3D cameras, scanners, card readers, payment brackets & numerous mounting solutions.

Furthermore, MobileWorxs is the exclusive UK provider of UROVO Android technology. The complete UROVO range will be available on Stock in the Channel. Featuring a specialist range of products such as the RT40, designed for application in cold chain refrigeration, or in significantly low outdoor temperatures. This device will automatically heat to room temperature, even at minus 30°C. The integration of MobileWorxs' product portfolio into Stock in the Channel's platform will enable channel distributors to access real-time inventory levels, product specifications, and competitive pricing with just a few clicks. With over 185 other official hardware providers utilising the E-commerce platform & featuring over 5.8m IT products, Stock in the Channel will provide exponential growth of opportunity for MobileWorxs.

"We are thrilled to announce MobileWorxs as an official distributor with Stock in the Channel," said Merrick Edwards, Business Development Director of MobileWorxs. "Their innovative e-commerce platform aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-notch rugged hardware solutions

using a seamless & transparent process. This collaboration will not only simplify the procurement process for our existing partners but also attract new opportunities”

Brendon Mills, Distribution Manager of Stock in the Channel, echoed these sentiments. Mills stated, “It’s always great to work with businesses that bring something new and innovative to our audience. Working with companies like MobileWorxs helps us achieve this.”

The partnership between MobileWorxs and Stock in the Channel is set to redefine the rugged hardware distribution landscape for MobileWorxs, allowing businesses to access their products in real-time with a seamless transaction process.

About MobileWorxs:



MobileWorxs, based in the UK, is a leading value-added partner of enterprise-grade Android and Windows rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions in the UK and EMEA that help customers improve the productivity, quality, and responsiveness of their operations. MobileWorxs’ robust mobile solutions include the provision, staging, deployment, management, and support of rugged tablets, mobile computers, and accessories across the retail, T&L, manufacturing, government, and health sectors.

About Stock in the Channel:

Stock in the Channel is a leading e-commerce platform catering to technology products and solutions. Through its user-friendly interface and advanced features, the platform connects technology resellers and suppliers, simplifying the procurement process and fostering valuable partnerships within the

industry