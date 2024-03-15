Source High-Quality RF Cable Assemblies at Mouser Electronics
Amphenol Custom Cable expands its distribution options with high-quality RF cable assemblies’ in-stock at Mouser Electronics, available now globally.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol Custom Cable, a leading provider of customized cable solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Mouser Electronics, a renowned global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and underscores their commitment to delivering high-quality RF cable assemblies to customers worldwide.
Amphenol Custom Cable's extensive expertise in custom cable manufacturing, combined with Mouser Electronics' vast distribution network, will offer customers unparalleled access to premium RF cable assemblies. These assemblies feature top-of-the-line connectors and components sourced from Amphenol RF, a division of Amphenol Corporation known for its industry-leading quality and reliability.
The collaboration will enable customers to access a wide range of RF cable assemblies designed to meet diverse application needs. With a focus on quality assurance and stringent manufacturing standards, Amphenol Custom Cable ensures that each assembly meets or exceeds industry requirements, delivering consistent performance and durability.
Key highlights of the partnership include:
- Access to premium RF cable assemblies featuring Amphenol RF connectors and components.
- A comprehensive portfolio of readily available cable assemblies to meet diverse application requirements.
- Assurance of quality and reliability backed by Amphenol Custom Cable's manufacturing expertise and Mouser Electronics' distribution capabilities.
For more information about Amphenol Custom Cable's RF cable assemblies available through Mouser Electronics, visit: https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/amphenol-custom-cable/
About Amphenol Custom Cable
Custom Cable, Inc. was acquired in June 2016 by Amphenol, a world-leading provider of interconnect solutions for the information, communications and commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Custom Cable (ACC) is a leading manufacturer of fiber optic, copper and radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies used in the development of next-generation technologies. As a supply chain partner, ACC has innovative tools that bring procurement, standards, engineering, and deployment teams together while reducing response time, lead times, and increasing customer satisfaction. The company is headquartered in our 37,600-square-foot, TL9000-certified facility in Tampa, Fla. Markets for our products include: telecommunication, medical devices, Mil-Aero, industrial, autonomous vehicles and IoT.
