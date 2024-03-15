Belle Lundon’s “Space Cadet (Remix)” Soars to #12 on US iTunes Pop Songs Chart

The singer, songwriter and actress released the single remix on March 15th, 2024.

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifaceted artist Belle Lundon’s latest single, “Space Cadet (Remix),” has reached an impressive milestone, hitting #12 on the US iTunes Pop Songs chart. This achievement underscores Belle’s rising prominence in the music industry and her ability to captivate audiences with her unique blend of talent and creativity.

Watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJV_tFGu9OM

Born and raised in the vibrant cultural landscape of New Orleans, Louisiana, Belle’s artistic journey took flight when she relocated to Houston, Texas, to pursue her passion for music and performing arts.

Her formal training at the prestigious California Institute of the Arts honed her skills and laid the foundation for her successful career.

Belle’s talent first gained widespread recognition in 2016 when she won a music competition sponsored by Coca-Cola. This victory catapulted her onto the illustrious stage of the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, where she delivered a soul-stirring performance of “He Wants It All” by Forever Jones.

Since then, Belle has continued to captivate audiences with her original music, including the poignant track “My Soul to Keep,” which earned her the esteemed W.A.M. Award for Best Gospel Song in 2020.

In addition to her musical achievements, Belle’s artistic prowess extends to the silver screen, with her upcoming film “The Other Side of Infinity” set for release in the summer of 2024. While she calls Houston home for her music ventures, Belle frequently travels to Los Angeles for television and film projects, showcasing her versatility as a performer.

As Belle’s star continues to rise, she remains committed to sharing her music with audiences worldwide. With aspirations to embark on global tours, Belle’s authentic lifestyle, rooted in integrity, success, and happiness, serves as an inspiration to fans and fellow artists alike.

For more information about Belle Lundon and her music, visit www.bellelundon.com.