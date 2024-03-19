Renowned AMZ Publishers House to Release Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings' Book "Ethan's Good Dad Act"

Bill #775 Fathers right should not be overlooked Good Dad Act Purpose

Ethan's Good Dad Act is enabling good fathers to spend time with their children despite efforts to sever their parent child relationship.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California - AMZ Publishers House is proud to announce the upcoming release of "Ethan's Good Dad Act: One father's quest to turn his lemons into lemonade so that all good Dads can take a sip" by Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings. This powerful and inspiring book tells the story of Dr. Jennings' personal journey to fight for the rights of unwed fathers and the impact of his efforts on the legal system.

The book chronicles Dr. Jennings' struggle to regain contact with his 7-year-old son Ethan, who was taken away by his mother without Dr. Jennings' knowledge or consent. Faced with the harsh reality that unwed fathers across the nation do not have legal rights to visitation, Dr. Jennings embarked on a mission to change the law in every state in the nation.

His tireless advocacy and determination led to a historic moment in the state of Florida, where the "Parental Responsibility After the Determination of Paternity" bill, also known as "Ethan's Good Dad Act," was unanimously passed by both the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate during the 2023 Legislative session. The bill was signed into law by the Governor of Florida ahead of schedule, effective July 1, 2023.

Dr. Jennings' efforts have sparked a nationwide movement, with the Good Dad Act. Dr Jennings Chairs the Good Dad Act Committee a dba of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce a not for profit 501c3 organization. He has appointed team leaders across the country and the bill proposal has been submitted for sponsorship in more states and is gaining traction in more than 11 other states, including; Arizona, Michigan, Alabama, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Georgia, New Jersey, and the US Virgin Islands to name just a few. The book delves into the challenges faced by fathers in an unfair family court system and the potential for positive change to unite families. The book will be released in just a few weeks and will be available on www.Amazon.com, BarnsandNoble.com and other outlets.

For more information about the Good Dad Act and Dr. Jennings' remarkable journey, readers can visit www.GoodDadAct.com.

"Ethan's Good Dad Act" is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of one individual's determination to bring about meaningful change. AMZ Publishers House is honored to bring this important story to readers and looks forward to the positive impact it will have on families across the nation.

Good Dad Act signed into law