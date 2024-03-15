44 New York Companies Included in CEO Connection 2023 Mid-Market 500 List
Comprehensive, one-stop database offers extensive corporate data in an easy-to-use searchable database of NY and all 500 companiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Connection® announced the 2023 Mid-Market 500 List, includes 44 New York companies as part of one of the nation’s most comprehensive, one-stop resources to access contact information, bios, social media, revenue, SIC and NAICS codes.
This year’s list includes detailed information about key executives, such as CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, COOs, CTOs, HR and public relations executives.
The easy-to-use, searchable database of companies represents over $1.0 trillion in total revenue and employs more than three million people. Now celebrating its ninth year, the Mid-Market 500 List is the official ranking of the top 500 U.S. publicly-held and privately-held mid-market companies based on gross revenue.
The New York list of companies represents more than $94 million in total revenue and employs more than 289,000 employees.
The top 10 of the New York list, based on revenue, includes a diverse group of industries:
1. Moog Inc., aerospace and defense
2. White & Case LLP, legal services
3. Griffon Corporation, construction and building materials
4. Evercore Group, investment services
5. Lazard, financial services
6. G-III Apparel Group, Ltc., retail apparel
7. Newmark Group, Inc., real estate
8. Synecron, Inc., IT consulting services
9. VICI Properties, real estate investment trusts
10. Etsy, Inc., internet retail
To get premium access to these companies and the complete list, go to CEOConnection.com/mm500.
ABOUT CEO CONNECTION:
CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of Mid-Market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue.
Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face!
With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.
For more information, visit CEO Connection.
