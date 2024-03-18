Long Island Dermatologist Debunks Myths Surrounding Botox Treatments
Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology separating fact from fiction, addressing commonplace patient concerns over popular treatmentGARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its introduction in 2002, Botox has become a popular cosmetic treatment with a variety of uses, including helping patients achieve a more youthful appearance by reducing facial wrinkles, such as frown lines between the eyes, crow’s feet and forehead lines. While millions of patients have successfully received Botox treatments, myths and misconceptions still persist in the minds of some patients.
Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology in Garden City and Syosset, NY, is sharing his knowledge of Botox treatments he administers, as well as addressing myths and concerns patients have when they consult with him regarding their care.
Myth: Botox is only for wrinkles
Fact: Contrary to popular belief, Botox is not just for smoothing out wrinkles. While it is commonly used to temporarily reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, it can also be used for a variety of medical conditions such as migraines and hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating). Botox works by temporarily paralyzing the muscles, which can relax wrinkles and also provide relief for dystonia (muscle tension), neck spasms, as well as chronic pain and nerve disorders.
Myth: Botox treatments cannot be given under eyes
Fact: Botox injections are commonly used for crow’s feet, frown lines, and wrinkles. The FDA-approved treatment areas for Botox include worry lines along the forehead, crow’s feet along the outer eye areas, and frown lines between the brows. Under-eye injections are less common but are possible in an "off-label" use. Botox has not been approved by the FDA for use in the under-eye area or lower eyelid. Patients should consult their physicians before receiving these treatments.
Myth: Botox delivers instant gratification
Fact: While Botox treatments begin working immediately, final results from treatments can take up to two weeks, varying on a per-patient basis. Patience is key to seeing successful results.
Myth: Botox is permanent
Fact: One of the biggest misconceptions about Botox is that it is a permanent solution. In reality, Botox is a temporary treatment that typically lasts between three to six months. After that, the effects wear off, and the muscles return to their normal function. However, with regular treatments, the muscles can become trained to relax, resulting in longer-lasting results. There are newer alternatives that have been proven to last longer, such as Daxxify.
Myth: Patients will look even older once Botox wears off
Fact: A patient’s face will not look “worse” when Botox wears off. Muscles will slowly return to their pre-treatment condition, and the face will continue to age naturally. Botox treatment does not cause new lines; it simply relaxes existing wrinkles. Regular treatments and injections have been shown to slow down the aging process.
Myth: Botox is only for women
Fact: Male patients are turning to Botox to help them achieve a more youthful appearance and boost their confidence. Botox is a safe and effective treatment for both men and women and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual.
Myth: Botox is the same as fillers
Fact: Botox and fillers serve different purposes. Botox relaxes muscles to reduce wrinkles, while fillers add volume to areas of a patient’s face, like lips or cheeks.
Myth: Botox is dangerous
Fact: Botox has been approved by the FDA for cosmetic use since 2002 and has a long history of being a safe and effective treatment option. As with any medical procedure, it is important to choose a qualified and experienced provider to ensure the best results.
Myth: All types of neurotoxins are Botox
Fact: Botox is just one type of neurotoxin. Other neurotoxins include Dysport and Xeomin, each with unique properties and used in different cases of patient care and treatment.
Myth: Botox is addictive
Fact: Botox itself is not addictive. As an elective procedure, patients love the results and choose to continue treatments. Botox is not a chemically addictive substance.
Myth: Botox treatments are expensive and only for the ultra-wealthy
Fact: A single unit of Botox typically costs around $12 to $20. An average patient’s treatment session may include 30 to 40 units, resulting in a typical cost ranging from $360 to $1,00. Costs can vary based on factors such as the number of units used, your location, and the medical professional administering the injections. The national average healthcare provider fee for Botox (including its competitors) was $466, excluding additional costs like office facilities. Patients should always discuss pricing with their healthcare provider, especially if it is presented as part of a package. It is essential for a patient to make an informed decision based on their individual needs and budget.
Myth: Botox is not covered by insurance
Fact: Health insurance generally does not cover Botox for aesthetic reasons. However, if Botox is considered medically necessary (e.g., for excessive sweating or migraines), your health plan may provide partial coverage.
Whenever a patient is considering a new treatment, it is imperative to consult with an expert physician to receive proper education, address all concerns, and fully understand any medical procedure. Only after this can a patient truly make an informed decision about whether receiving Botox is right for them.
