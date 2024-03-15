Minister Zizi Kodwa: SA Rugby Awards

SA Rugby President Mr Mark Alexander SA Rugby CEO Mr Rian Oberholzer Supersport CEO Mr Rendani Ramovha

After the Springboks won the 1995 Rugby World Cup on home soil, the then Springboks captain Francois Pienaar said that the Boks were not playing for 60 000 South Africans present at Ellis Park that day but were playing for all 43 million South Africans.

This powerful message echoed the message of former President Nelson Mandela, who had used the Springboks and the 1995 Rugby World Cup to drive to South Africans a message of unity. It was through rugby that Madiba first put to the world’s attention his message that sport unites people in ways little else can.

Last year, when the Springboks won back-to-back Rugby World Cups, and won a record fourth Rugby World Cup title, it was evident that the Springboks were playing for 60 million South Africans.

South Africa is a sport-loving nation. Sport is central to many social gatherings and hobbies in our communities. South African sports teams enjoy a large following, while many South Africans have, in one way or another, been involved in a sport.



This year, as we mark 30 years of South African democracy, it is important to celebrate the role of sport in helping to foster national unity, national identity, and social cohesion in the country.

So how has rugby demonstrated the importance of sport in building our democracy?

1. Rugby brings together people from different communities, with different experiences, who are united in representing their communities, schools, clubs, unions, and country in a game they love so dearly.

After winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said, “We have all faced adversity of some kind throughout our lives, but have overcome challenges to stand here as winners, playing the game we love”.

2. Rugby has been a vehicle to inspire generations of champions, thus helping to inspire an active and winning nation. We have seen the pictures of a young Faf de Klerk meeting his rugby hero Joost van der Westhuizen, and a young Siya Kolisi meeting Schalk Burger. We also know the diverse paths our players have gone through to play at the highest levels of rugby.

3. The Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour last year was yet another showing of just how much our national team, and rugby, means to South Africans. South Africa’s rugby players are a symbol of hope and help youths in the country to aspire to play the sport.

4. Rugby enjoys a large following in communities. From grassroots level to the top levels of rugby in the country, fans turn out in their numbers to watch rugby. A few months ago, I attended the Boland Top 12 tournament in Wellington, in the Western Cape. In sweltering heat, players played passionately, while supporters turned out in their numbers to watch the best of grassroots rugby at the Boland Rugby Stadium. We also see the electric atmosphere in stadiums when our teams play in the United Rugby Championships.

5. Lastly, South African rugby displays the country’s sporting excellence. No men’s rugby team has won the World Cup as much as the Springboks have. South African rugby players are in great demand around the world, while South Africa also produces world-class coaches, referees, and rugby administrators.

While the mood and excitement about South African Rugby is at an all-time high now, there are always opportunities to do more.

I am encouraged to see the progress of women’s rugby in the country. Just as we saw the revival of rugby at tertiary level through the Varsity Cup and Varsity Shield, which has produced top-level men’s rugby players, let us continue interventions to develop women’s rugby in the country.



Let us be more deliberate in our efforts to take the game of rugby to communities around the country, especially township and rural communities. The next Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Grant Williams are out there in Boland, the next Victor Matfield or Deon Fourie is out there in Polokwane, while the next Makazole Mapimpi, Lukhanyo Am, Jaden Hendrikse or Sanele Nohamba is running on those fields in Border.

Let us be more deliberate in taking high-profile games to Orlando Stadium, Mbombela, Polokwane and Gqeberha, where there is a thirst for big rugby games. This will mean so much to our communities who recognise the importance of rugby in uniting South Africans from all walks of life.

Finally, other sport federations in the country should take a lead from SA Rugby’s winning culture and emulate its example. I implore SA Rugby to share with other federations good practices in management, administrative and technical leadership at all levels. This will help other sport federations in the country to achieve excellence and good corporate governance.

I congratulate all the winners this evening. You represent the best of South African rugby, and thus, the best of the hopes and aspirations of the nation through sport.

