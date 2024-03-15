Submit Release
News Search

There were 181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,815 in the last 365 days.

Presidency briefs media on President’s public programme, 15 Mar

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, will tomorrow host a media briefing to update the public on the President’s public programme.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 March 2024
Time: 12:30 
Venue: Union Buildings, Room 159
 
RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to patience@presidency.gov.za 

Media following remotely can text their questions to 083 376 9468. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior. 

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
media@enquires.gov.za 

You just read:

Presidency briefs media on President’s public programme, 15 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more