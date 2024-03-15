Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, March 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 15, 2024—On Monday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will discuss the Council’s forthcoming work on Montgomery County’s $7.1 billion Fiscal Year 2025 Recommended Operating Budget, which was transmitted by the County Executive on March 14. The Council will review and vote on the County’s final operating and capital budgets at the end of May.

Friedson will also highlight next steps in funding the New J.O.B.S. (Jobs, Opportunities and Business Support) Initiativethat he is spearheading at the Council. The $20 million economic stimulus would jumpstart the County’s economy by creating 1,000 high-paying jobs, while also investing in innovation and the County’s small and emerging businesses located in Equity Focus Areas along the I-270 and Route 29 Corridors and in East County.

Additionally, Friedson will cover the upcoming Council vote on the Takoma Park Minor Master Plan Amendment, which re-envisions the areas near Maple and Lee Aves., the Erie Center and the Washington Adventist Hospital and University Campuses. The plan puts forth a reimagined community with new housing, greener and safer streets and enhanced access to amenities.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

# # #