St Johnsbury Barracks/FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4000743

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Det SGT Lyle Decker                          

STATION:  VSP-St Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 1/31/24 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT

VIOLATION: false information to law enforcement officer

 

ACCUSED:  Brittany Conley                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/14/24, Brittany Conley was cited and released for false information to a law enforcement officer. This was stemming from false information provided by Conley reference drug use during the death investigation of Tyler Pierce (29), who passed away on 1/31/24 of a drug overdose. Conley will be arraigned in Essex County on 4/16/24.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  4/16/24 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Essex

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

