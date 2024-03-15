St Johnsbury Barracks/FIPO
CASE#: 24A4000743
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/31/24 at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT
VIOLATION: false information to law enforcement officer
ACCUSED: Brittany Conley
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/14/24, Brittany Conley was cited and released for false information to a law enforcement officer. This was stemming from false information provided by Conley reference drug use during the death investigation of Tyler Pierce (29), who passed away on 1/31/24 of a drug overdose. Conley will be arraigned in Essex County on 4/16/24.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/16/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Essex
