St Johnsbury Barracks/FIPO

CASE#: 24A4000743

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/31/24 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT

VIOLATION: false information to law enforcement officer

ACCUSED: Brittany Conley

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/14/24, Brittany Conley was cited and released for false information to a law enforcement officer. This was stemming from false information provided by Conley reference drug use during the death investigation of Tyler Pierce (29), who passed away on 1/31/24 of a drug overdose. Conley will be arraigned in Essex County on 4/16/24.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/16/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Essex

