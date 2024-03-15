Minister Sihle Zikalala engages forest village communities in Georg, 16 Mar

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Saturday, 16th March 2024, be engaging forest village communities in George in the Western Cape.

These communities occupying remote government land under the custodianship of DPWI have limited basic services such as water, road infrastructure, economic activities and aging and unmaintained infrastructure.

Forest villages are compact settlements that were established around forest plantations, when land was allocated to Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) for plantation purposes, so as to allow plantation workers to be closely located to the working sites.

The villages were informally established and mostly situated in remote areas, far away from the urban edge. Some of the challenges faced by the communities is that there was no formal township established and properties could not be transferred to occupants.

Minister Zikalala, together with officials from different government Departments and entities, will be having discussions with the communities in a bid to find a permanent solution to the plight of these communities.

Media is invited to be part of this discussions.



Details

Date: 16 March 20204

Venue: Protea Hotel, King George Drive, King Georges Park, George Time: 09h00

Contact:

Thamsanqa Mchunu

Director: Media and Stakeholder Relations

Cell: 079 519 6997

Siphamandla Nyembe Media Relations

Cell: 079 600 4398