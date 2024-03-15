President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates King Dinuzulu KaCetshwayo 110th Anniversary Commemoration, 16 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Saturday, 16 March 2024, officiate at the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo in KwaZulu Natal province.

The President will commence the commemoration by paying respects at the King Dinuzulu Memorial in Ebukhosini , where the honours of a wreath laying ceremony will proceed.

King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo ruled the Zulu Nation from youthful age during a difficult period. The Zulu Nation was under siege from colonial rule. The effort to divide the Zulu Nation was at its prime, and the colonial support came from the total onslaught of the Zulu Kingdom.

Recognizing King Dinuzulu's valiant fight against colonialism, wherein he defended the land with his life, the Government expresses deep gratitude to the Zulu Royal Family for their guidance during ongoing consultations on matters of national and international significance.

In a collaboration with the Royal Household, academics, historians, and cultural groups, various activities are underway , among them the King Dinuzulu Commemorative Conference, choral music festival, research and publication on the role of King Dinuzulu and notable Traditional leaders in influencing South Africa's trajectory towards democracy.

This commemoration serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of King Dinuzulu and the continued importance of acknowledging shared history.

The commemoration event will take place at KwaCeza, a venue of historical significance where King Dinuzulu launched a decisive attack against colonial forces, emerging victorious in the eastern parts of the town of Nongoma.

President Ramaphosa's participation at the 110th Commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo will take place on Saturday , 16 March 2024, as follows:

Wreath Laying Ceremony

Time: 09: 00

Venue: King Dinuzulu Memorial , Ebukhosini

Address at the 110th Commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo

Time: 11:00

Venue: KwaCeza Sports Field (Zululand District Municipality)

