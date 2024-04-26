Independent Electoral Commission on results of Municipal By-elections held on 24 April 2024

During the by-elections contested on 24 April 2024 in Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces, the African National Congress retained three (3) seats and won one more seat; while the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained three (3) of its seats and won one seat. Cederberg First Residents (CeFRA) won one seat while the Patriotic Alliance (PA) won 2 seats.

The new DA councillors are:

Herbert Chowles, in Ward 04 Blue Crane Route Municipality – EC102, Eastern Cape. The DA won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 52.20% of the total votes cast, compared to 53,75% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 65,19%.



Gwen Britz, in ward 39 Mogale City Municipality – GT481, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 53,53% of the total votes cast, compared to 49,66% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 32,82%.

Sonia Helien Swanepoel, in ward 06 Rand West City Municipality – GT485, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 82,57% of the total votes cast, compared to 70,01% during the 2021 Municipal elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 20,97%.

Quentin Meyer, in ward 02 City of Tshwane Municipality – TSH, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 94,50% of the total votes cast, compared to 62,01% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 24,35%.

The new ANC councillors are:

Zoleka Angelinah Betana, in ward 08 Walter Sisulu Municipality – EC145, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 54,47% of the total votes cast, compared to 57,64% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 46,70%.

Willie Lancelot Madikoto, in Ward 10 Polokwane Municipality – LIM354, Limpopo. The ANC won a seat previously held by the EFF in the 2021 Municipal with 52,98% of the total votes cast, compared to 48,32% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 48,51%.

Orapeleng Stoffel Setlhodi, in Ward 18 Moses Kotane Municipality – NW375, North West. The ANC retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal with 66,92% of the total votes cast, compared to 70,65% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47,40%.

Brydo Mzingisi Mvenya, in Ward 03 EMthanjeni Municipality – NC073 Northern Cape. The ANC again retained the seat it won in 2021 Municipal with 79,29% of the total votes cast, compared to 92,02% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 64,16%

The new PA councillors are:

Gerhardus Elroy White, in Ward 11 Swartland Municipality – WC015, Western Cape. The PA won a seat previously held by the DA in the 2021 Municipal with 40,18% of the total votes cast, compared to 44,93% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47,82%.

Betram Jantjies, in Ward 09 Oudtshoorn Municipality – WC045, Western Cape. The PA won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 65,47% of the total votes cast, compared to 45,64% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47,02%.

The new CeFRA councillor is:

Maxwell Heins, in Ward 03 Cederberg Municipality – WC012. The CeFRA won a seat previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal with 39,13% of the total votes cast, compared to 45,64% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 47,02%.

