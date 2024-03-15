Highly Anticipated Goldshell KA Box Kaspa Miner is Finally Available on Crypto Miner Bros
A premium Kaspa miner, KA Box from reputed mining hardware manufacturer Goldshell mining KHeavyHash has a maximum hash rate of 1.8Th/s at a power usage of 400W.KOWLOON CITY, HONG KONG, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crypto Miner Bros, a Hong Kong-based, well-known mining hardware distributor, strives to bridge the gap between the modern needs of crypto miners worldwide in accessing high-quality mining hardware. Miner Bros does so by swiftly bringing the newly launched advanced mining hardware to its customers.
The recently launched Goldshell KA Box is now available on Crypto Miner Bros. The much-expected Bitcoin halving to happen in April 2024 has kindled a new trend of altcoin mining. Thus, users are more interested in alternative cryptocurrencies now apart from Bitcoin. Kaspa is a potential altcoin offering numerous advantages.
Kaspa is unique as it is developed to solve the trilemma commonly faced by traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum Classic — Security, Scalability and Decentralization. Hence, Kaspa is a step ahead of conventional cryptocurrencies, luring miners towards Kaspa mining.
Goldshell KA Box is a convenient miner with a compact weight of 2000g and a size dimension of 178 x 150 x 84mm, encouraging miners to mine Kaspa on the go. An efficient air-cooled ASIC, Goldshell KA Box comes with two high-speed fans for instant heat dissipation and to prevent machine overheating.
Unlike most air-cooled ASICs, Goldshell KA Box is a silent miner with a reduced noise level of 35 dB, offering a comfortable Kaspa mining experience. The recommended atmospheric temperature for Goldshell KA Box is 0 – 35 °C, while the humidity is 0 – 65 %. Hence, placing the Goldshell KA Box in a well-ventilated area is crucial.
In summary, Crypto Miner Bros ensures that every miner worldwide can access the newly launched high-quality ASICs immediately. Crypto Miner Bros partners with established mining hardware manufacturers and brings the best products to its customers. The website has a wide range of ASICs mining several cryptocurrencies to meet the expanding altcoin mining needs. Moreover, Crypto Miner Bros provides dedicated assistance for its customers, ensuring a positive buying experience.
