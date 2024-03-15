InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Simple Irrigation Tool that Delivers Optimal Water to Plants
Richard K. of Rathdrum, ID is the creator of the Plant Watering Tube, a plastic or PVC tube inserted into potted plant soil to help with irrigation and improve both plant growth and crop yield. Small holes in the tube help distribute water to plant roots in a simple and convenient manner. The system is comprised of a pipe that can be placed vertically next to a plant, whether the plant is in a pot or the ground.
The pipe is buried at the same depth as the base of the plant and is comprised of several small holes for water to be evenly dispersed out of to ensure the roots of the plant are receiving water and nutrients to grow. In use, the user simply pours water down the pipe to achieve maximum efficiency while watering. The tube may be useful for any plants and may offer organic, food grade growing. Overall, it helps improve plant growth and crop yield with a single, simple tool.
The market for plant irrigation tools, including various watering systems and tools for container plants, is currently influenced by factors such as the increasing popularity of indoor and outdoor gardening, water conservation efforts, and advancements in irrigation technology. The increasing interest in gardening, both indoors and outdoors, has led to a demand for efficient and convenient irrigation tools, especially for potted plants. Oversaturating plant roots can lead to stunted growth which can ultimately kill the plant.
Additionally, with a growing emphasis on water conservation, consumers are seeking irrigation tools that minimize water wastage while keeping plants adequately hydrated. The do-it-yourself (DIY) gardening culture has prompted consumers to seek user-friendly and easy-to-install irrigation tools for their potted plants. The Plant Watering Tube is the perfect, convenient, and versatile watering tool for both potted plants and those grown directly in the ground.
Richard filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Plant Watering Tube product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Plant Watering Tube can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
