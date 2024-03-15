InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Porous Cover for Jet Engines to Prevent Foreign Objects from Entering
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rufus C. of Tyler, TX is the creator of the Jet Engine Cover, a modified cover for jet engine intakes. The porous structure of the cover allows air to continuously flow into the system while blocking birds, foreign objects, and other debris from causing significant damage and malfunction to the propeller blades.
The covering is attached by 2 to 3 latches that allow the cover to swing open like a door. The locking latch on the opposite side offers easy access for working on or inspecting the aircraft as needed. The porous nature of the cover maintains optimal airflow while reducing the chance of damage, serious accidents, and other malfunctions occurring while the airplane is in operation.
Currently, airports and airplanes utilize several measures to mitigate the risk of birds and other foreign debris entering jet plane engines. Using radar and other technologies help detect the presence of birds near runways and alert air traffic control. Scare tactics like loud noises, visual deterrents, etc. help discourage birds from congregating on a plane or in runways. Some modern aircraft designs even incorporate features to reduce the risk of bird strikes, such as bird-resistant windshields and improved engine designs. None of these current solutions utilize a cover installed on the airplane itself. The Jet Engine Cover is porous to prevent interference with the aircraft, offering a versatile solution to airplane engine safety.
Rufus was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Jet Engine Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Jet Engine Cover can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The covering is attached by 2 to 3 latches that allow the cover to swing open like a door. The locking latch on the opposite side offers easy access for working on or inspecting the aircraft as needed. The porous nature of the cover maintains optimal airflow while reducing the chance of damage, serious accidents, and other malfunctions occurring while the airplane is in operation.
Currently, airports and airplanes utilize several measures to mitigate the risk of birds and other foreign debris entering jet plane engines. Using radar and other technologies help detect the presence of birds near runways and alert air traffic control. Scare tactics like loud noises, visual deterrents, etc. help discourage birds from congregating on a plane or in runways. Some modern aircraft designs even incorporate features to reduce the risk of bird strikes, such as bird-resistant windshields and improved engine designs. None of these current solutions utilize a cover installed on the airplane itself. The Jet Engine Cover is porous to prevent interference with the aircraft, offering a versatile solution to airplane engine safety.
Rufus was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Jet Engine Cover product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Jet Engine Cover can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com