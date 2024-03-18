Country Living Magazine and JoJo Modern Pets Launch the All-New “Country Living Life with Pets” Line
Hearst Magazines, in a brand licensing deal with JoJo Modern Pets, announces the debut of the “Country Living Life with Pets” collection.
The partnership with Country Living allows JoJo Modern Pets to stay true to our mission and expand our audience, as Country Living shares our values and similarities with the communities we reach.”AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearst Magazines, in a brand licensing deal with JoJo Modern Pets, announces the debut of the “Country Living Life with Pets” collection. This venture perfectly aligns with the ever-evolving needs of today's conscientious pet owners, reflecting Country Living’s signature aesthetic while also emphasizing quality and sustainability.
— Savina Singh, Founder of JoJo Modern Pets
“For most of us, the two most important things are our pets and home,” says JoJo Modern Pets founder Savina Singh. “When I started our pet supply company out of my apartment over a decade ago, I was shocked at how ugly all the items were for the pet industry. Our mission at JoJo Modern Pets is to make beautiful, innovative, and unique items for your pet and home. This partnership with Country Living allows us to stay true to our mission and expand our audience, as Country Living shares our values and similarities with the communities we reach.”
JoJo Modern Pets has been making pet supplies for the modern pet parent since 2012. The “Country Living Life with Pets” collection will include eco-friendly toys, treats, feeders, leads, and walking accessories. The line will expand with pet beds, blankets, food containers, and more. These items will be exclusively distributed through AmericanPetSupplies.com and available on other direct-to-consumer channels like Macys.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon.com.
“The modern pet parent is using social media more and more not only to learn how to be a better pet parent but also to learn where to get the necessary supplies to care for their pets,” says Danielle LaVeau, Managing Director of American Pet Supplies. Danielle and a community of content creators will be making fun videos and downloadable booklets with ideas for treats, DIY crafts, and activities to increase the bond between pets and pet parents. “Over the years, we’ve made so many great friends in the industry, including Hilary and Patti from Hound Hugger DIY. Like so many pet parents, they are huge fans of Country Living and love the cozy and comfortable aesthetic of the brand.” To celebrate the launch of “Country Living Life with Pets,” they collaborated on a free booklet filled with quick-and-easy dog treat recipes that readers can make at home. Many recipes work perfectly with the treat trays in the “Country Living Life with Pets” collection.
Stay up to date on the “Country Living Life with Pets” collection with Danielle, Hilary, and Patti, and Country Living on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @americanpetsupplies, @houndhuggerdiy, and @countrylivingmag. For more information about the line, please get in touch with savina@jojomodernpets.com or call us at 1-855-226-5656.
For more than 40 years, Country Living has been a field guide to the good life, showcasing ideas and inspiration for laid-back living, regardless of geography, in the categories of home design, food, entertaining, family, gardening, and pets. Country Living is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company. Hearst Magazines, the world’s largest lifestyle publisher, has a portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach 150 million readers and site visitors each month—57% of all millennials and 53% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: comScore/Simmons Multi-platform fusion 5-23/S23). The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world.
Country Living’s editorial offices are located in Birmingham, Alabama. Follow Country Living on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.
