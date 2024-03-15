Neurodiversity Advocate Claudia Matteo to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An advocate for neurodiversity and mental health, Claudia Matteo, PMP, PsyM, is working hard to bring diverse perspectives into focus. With 26-years of experience as an information technology (IT) professional, her professional goal is to help bring this focus to her work in ethical artificial intelligence (AI).

Claudia shares, "My twice exceptional (2e) gifted attention deficit (ADHD) brain is creative with strong attention to detail, ethics, innovation, and responsiveness—all of which are superpowers and valuable skills in cybersecurity and automation. With cybersecurity, we must be able to anticipate and see multiple perspectives, as hackers will be looking from various angles to find a way in."

Early on, it was clear that Claudia is artistic, whether it was language arts, graphic arts, performing arts, or martial arts. She took English as a Second Language (ESL) because English was her fourth language and Spanish was her fifth. She received a full art scholarship through “Draw Me” competitions in high school before transitioning to engineering through another full academic scholarship.

When she began her undergraduate studies, cybersecurity was not an option, so she earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a minor in Technical Communications from Polytechnic University (now New York University Tandon School of Engineering) and went on to attain a Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Walden University. She applies the combination of studies to advocate for neuroinclusion through The Cyber Guild Diverse Minds Movement (DMM) and Link OT.

Integrating her expertise in mental health and diversity equity inclusion accessibility (DEIA) initiatives, Claudia is also working on developing ethical AI.

“The world is not designed with all needs in mind. If AI can ethically share diverse perspectives, there may be more empathy, accessibility, and critical thinking.” She explains further, "The Center for Humane Technology has a ledger of harms caused by social media. AI can exacerbate these harms yet has so much potential to complement and enhance our human experiences—that's why I work in this field."

Dedicated to civil advocacy and bringing diverse perspectives to that table, Claudia has been a family support group facilitator, lead presenter, and board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Northern Virginia collaborating with Inova Action Committee, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, Loudoun Human Services Network (LHSN), Trauma-Informed Community Network (TICN), and the Virginia Mental Health Access Program (VMAP). Her goals here are to help health and human services meet the holistic needs of all community members. She has also worked with Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) to co-implement roundtables and Rights to Guard Boundaries to better support survivors.

Claudia has served as Board Chair and Secretary for This Is My Brave, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to combatting stigma associated with mental illness and addiction through the performing arts. Through this organization, she produced Stories from the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Community Show to showcase diversity within this community, dispelling the notion of a monolithic group.

Claudia is also a taekwondo instructor who embraces the five tenets of taekwondo – courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control, and indomitable spirit. She is also a Mental Fitness Coach with Battle Sports Academy. Through their Next Play program, young athletes are empowered with various life skills, such as mental fitness, financial literacy, branding, and outreach.

Looking to the future, Claudia has been working on her retirement plan for years and has all the resources in place. "Working with the community, I designed a mental health center that will be free and open to the public with interactive exhibits on how to support various identities. The center will include a healing garden, a sensory space, a resource center, and performance stage. The community will also be able to try local services like art, music, and equine therapies for free. Working with the community to create the vision is a joy as it includes everyone's perspectives, not just mine."

