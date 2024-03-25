Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Breast Pumps Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the breast pumps market size is predicted to reach $2.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

The growth in the breast pumps market is due to an increase in the global women's employment rate. North America region is expected to hold the largest breast pumps market share. Major players in the breast pumps market include Tommee Tippee International Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Goodbaby International Holding Ltd., Jarden Corporation.

Breast Pumps Market Segments

1. By Product: Open System Breast Pump, Closed System Breast Pump

2. By Technology: Manual Breast Pump, Battery Powered Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump

3. By Application: Personal Use, Hospital Grade

4. By Geography: The global breast pumps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers. These devices are mostly used by employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Breast Pumps Market Characteristics

3. Breast Pumps Market Trends And Strategies

4. Breast Pumps Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Breast Pumps Market Size And Growth

……

27. Breast Pumps Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Breast Pumps Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

