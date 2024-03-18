Apparel Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Apparel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Apparel Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $918.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Apparel Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the apparel market size is predicted to reach $918.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the apparel market is due to the increasing demand for online shopping. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest apparel market share. Major players in the apparel market include NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PVH Corp., Christian Dior SE, Hanesbrands Inc., VF Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., Kering S.A., Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Apparel Market Segments

1. By Type: Women's Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear

2. By Fiber: Man-Made Fibers, Cotton Fibers, Animal Based Fibers, Vegetable Based Fibers

3. By Distribution Channel: Offline Sales, Online Sales

4. By Geography: The global apparel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Apparel refers to any clothing made of textiles created by weaving, knitting, or felting, in whole or in part, that is worn on a special occasion to build culture and create an aesthetic appearance in the home and on official occasions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Apparel Market Characteristics

3. Apparel Market Trends And Strategies

4. Apparel Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Apparel Market Size And Growth

……

27. Apparel Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Apparel Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

