Alchemy Consulting Group Partners with Engage Mentoring to Build a Mentoring Women's Network Executive Council in Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Mentoring, a company that helps organizations develop their people affordably, efficiently, and at scale, is excited to partner with Alchemy Consulting Group, a renowned leader in workplace culture transformation and customized program implementation, to deliver comprehensive solutions for maximizing organizational potential.

With this partnership, Engage Mentoring and Alchemy Consulting Group aim to establish a Mentoring Women's Network Executive Council in Houston. Additionally, they plan to extend the Mentoring Women's Network program to companies in the area, enhancing women's leadership development efforts and helping companies in attracting, retaining, and developing their employees.

The Mentoring Women’s Network Program is a tech enabled mentoring and leadership development program offered to companies around the globe for women leaders and nominated female individual contributor employees. By offering this program, organizations can develop their female talent in a meaningful way. Engage Mentoring works with companies of all sizes to develop their employees affordably, efficiently, and at scale.

"We are delighted to collaborate with the Mentoring Women's Network Program, which aligns with our core values at Alchemy Consulting Group. This program not only promotes the advancement of women's leadership, but it also contributes to our joint objective of nurturing the potential of our most valuable asset—our people. Together, we are building a dynamic ecosystem in which women leaders can receive the support, cooperation, and specialized mentoring they require to flourish and make significant advancements in their organizations," said Arquella Hargrove, Chief Culture Officer at Alchemy Consulting Group.

“The Mentoring Women’s Network Program is a transformative tool for companies recognizing the pivotal role women's leadership development plays in engaging their most valuable asset—their people," said Alison Martin, Founder and Managing Partner of Engage Mentoring. “The partnership with Alchemy Consulting Group is ideal because we are both passionate about providing busy women leaders with the indispensable support and guidance essential for success in their roles. The program offers a secure space for like-minded leaders to collaborate, share insights, and receive mentor-guided learning on leadership topics tailored to their needs."

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring is on a mission to help organizations develop their people affordably, efficiently and at scale. Learn more about the Mentoring Women’s Network program at: www.mentoringwomensnetwork.com.

About Alchemy Consulting Group

Alchemy Consulting Group is a multifaceted consultancy firm that specializes in enhancing organizational performance through a comprehensive range of services. These services include HR Consulting, aimed at optimizing human resource functions and strategies to align with business objectives. Leadership Development programs are designed to cultivate the skills and abilities of leaders at various levels, ensuring they can effectively guide their teams and drive organizational success. For more information, visit www.alchemy-consulting.com.