Pharmacogenomics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pharmacogenomics market size is predicted to reach $13.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.
The growth in the pharmacogenomics market is due to the rising demand for precision medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest pharmacogenomics market share. Major players in the pharmacogenomics market include Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Myriad Genetics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Centogene N.V, Invitae Corporation, Genomind, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
Pharmacogenomics Market Segments
• By Technology: Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Gel Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Microarray, Other Technologies
• By Application: Neurological Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Pain Management, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutions, Academic Institutes, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pharmacogenomics is a field of research that studies how a patient's genes affect and how they respond to medications. The long-term aim of pharmacogenomics is to help doctors select the drugs and doses best suited for each person. Pharmacogenomics is used to create customized drugs to treat a variety of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and asthma. The pharmacogenomics marker refers to precise medical treatment for each person or a group of people.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Pharmacogenomics Market Characteristics
3. Pharmacogenomics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Pharmacogenomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Pharmacogenomics Market Size And Growth
……
27. Pharmacogenomics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Pharmacogenomics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
