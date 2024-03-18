Global Passenger Car Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Passenger Car Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The passenger car market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1,634.12 billion in 2023 to $1,768.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Car Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passenger car market size is predicted to reach $2,378.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the passenger car market is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest passenger car market share. Major players in the passenger car market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Company, BMW AG.

Passenger Car Market Segments

• By Type: Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle

• By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Other Fuel Types

• By Engine Capacity: <1000 cc, <1000-1500 cc, <1500-2000 cc, >2000 cc

• By Propulsion Type: IC Engine, Electric Vehicle

• By Geography: The global passenger car market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A passenger car is a road motor vehicle that is used to transport people and has a maximum seating capacity of nine people (including the driver).

