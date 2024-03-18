Global Passenger Car Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The passenger car market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1,634.12 billion in 2023 to $1,768.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Passenger Car Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the passenger car market size is predicted to reach $2,378.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the passenger car market is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest passenger car market share. Major players in the passenger car market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Company, BMW AG.

Passenger Car Market Segments
• By Type: Hatchback, Sedan, Utility Vehicle
• By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Other Fuel Types
• By Engine Capacity: <1000 cc, <1000-1500 cc, <1500-2000 cc, >2000 cc
• By Propulsion Type: IC Engine, Electric Vehicle
• By Geography: The global passenger car market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2130&type=smp

A passenger car is a road motor vehicle that is used to transport people and has a maximum seating capacity of nine people (including the driver).

Read More On The Passenger Car Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-car-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Passenger Car Market Characteristics
3. Passenger Car Market Trends And Strategies
4. Passenger Car Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Passenger Car Market Size And Growth
……
27. Passenger Car Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Passenger Car Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-air-transport-global-market-report

Passenger Rail Transport Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passenger-rail-transport-global-market-report

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-and-parts-dealers-global-market-report

