Deputy Minister Nokuzola Tolashe embarks on post-imbizo visit to Drakenstein Municipality, 15 Mar

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Nokuzola Tolashe leads a post imbizo stakeholder and outreach activation to address psychosocial challenges that Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities are confronted with at the Cape Winelands District.

The stakeholder and outreach activation follows the 6th District Development Model Presidential Imbizo that took place in Drakenstein Local Municipality in Cape Winelands District on 19 May 2023.

Gender-based violence and Femicide and the lack of service delivery in the area were among the key issues raised sharply during the Imbizo. The stakeholder and outreach activation will focus on addressing concerns raised during the DDM and finding as well as finding solutions discussed during the Imbizo.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 March 2024

Venue: Drakeinstein Municipality, Western Cape Province

Time: 10h00 to 13h00



Media-Related Queries Contact

Cassius Selala: Director Communication

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Cell: 060 534 0672