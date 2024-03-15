Submit Release
Minister Blade Nzimande addresses opening of science centre and residences at Nelson Mandela University, 15 Mar

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the new Science Centre and new residences at Nelson Mandela University. 

Since 2007/08, government invested over R41 billion in university infrastructure, with R14.7 billion of that amount being invested by the 6th Administration.

The funds invested by the 6th Administration in university infrastructure has enabled the university system to achieve the development of new facilities for learning, teaching, and research as well as the expansion and refurbishment of existing ones. 

The expansion and refurbishment of university and TVET college infrastructure is meant to create a safe environment for students and staff and enable the pursuit of academic excellence. 

This investment is also intended to support the integration of universities and TVET colleges with the surrounding communities, cities, and the natural environment.

The launch will take place as follows- 

Date: (Friday), 15 March 2024
Venue: North Campus and Ocean Sciences Campus, Gqeberha
Time: 10:00 

Enquiries:
Veli Mbele
Cell: 064 615 0644
E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

