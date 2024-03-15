Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela donates bicycles in Tshwane, 15 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Friday, 15March 2024, donate 50 bicycles to Mboweni Middle School in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

The distribution of bicycles is part of the ShovaKalula Bicycle Project, which is an initiative by the National Department of Transport that seeks to provide ease of mobility to learners walking over 3km between home and school.

The project seeks to promote cycling as a low-cost mobility solution to low-income households, targeting mainly scholars.

The Department of Roads and Transport manages the project with the objective of maximizing the use of non-motorized transport to enable communities to access social and economic opportunities. 

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 15 March 2024
Time: 07h00
Venue: Mboweni Middle School in Atteridgeville, Tshwane

For more information, please contact:
Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841

