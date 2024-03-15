China Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Seattle to Taipei with Exclusive Presale Promotion
Promotion Banner
To celebrate, enjoy up to a 21% discount on flights booked before March 31st, 2024. Dynasty Flyer Program Club members can receive bonus miles.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Airlines is thrilled to announce a momentous occasion for travelers departing from Seattle. Beginning July 15, 2024, travelers will have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey with the introduction of five direct flights per week to Taipei and back. This new Seattle-to-Taipei route offers yet another convenient option for those connecting to the rest of Asia. To celebrate this remarkable milestone, China Airlines is offering an exclusive presale promotion available now until March 31st, 2024.
Travelers have the opportunity to benefit from a significant up to 21% discount on either one-way or round-trip tickets for flights departing from Seattle to Taipei (Flight CI021) when booked within this promotional period. Additionally, Dynasty Flyer Program Club Members are eligible to receive up to an additional 6,600 bonus miles per leg upon completing their trip. For further details, please refer to the official page for tems and conditions.
Headquartered in Taiwan and serving as the leading airline connecting North American travelers to destinations across Asia, China Airlines is dedicated to providing safety, comfort, and convenience to every traveler. More than simply an airline, it serves as a gateway to unforgettable experiences. The launch of the new route from Seattle to Taipei exemplifies this commitment, offering travelers a seamless and enriching travel experience that reflects the airline's dedication to excellence.
With the introduction of the new Seattle (SEA) schedule complementing existing routes, passengers now have even more convenient options to choose from. Departures are available from key cities such as Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York City (NYC), and Vancouver (YVR), making travel to Taipei and beyond smoother than ever. This extensive flight network underscores China Airlines' dedication to providing passengers with convenient and inclusive travel options.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to explore Asia's wonders while enjoying substantial savings. Book your flights now and get ready for the experience of a lifetime! Your journey with China Airlines awaits.
For more information and to take advantage of these exclusive offers, please visit https://www.china-airlines.com/en-us/noa_20240308_seatpe
About China Airlines:
China Airlines, Taiwan’s flagship carrier, was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Taiwan. It boasts a workforce exceeding 10,000 employees globally and operates a fleet comprising 106 aircraft. Committed to environmental and socioeconomic advancement, the airline prioritizes corporate sustainability and endeavors to ensure a delightful flying experience for all passengers, striving to establish itself as the preferred airline in Taiwan. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, China Airlines is part of a vast global network, offering access to over 10,770 daily flights to 1,050 destinations across 166 countries. Operating Taipei-North America flights for over 50 years, the airline has significantly contributed to trade, tourism, and economic development between Asia and North America, marking a substantial impact on both regions
Noteworthy accolades received by the airline include being listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, the most authoritative international sustainability index, for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious "Giant Thumb Award" at the National Enterprise Environmental Protection Awards. Additionally, the airline has consistently earned recognition through awards such as the "Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award", the "Global Corporate Sustainability Award", and inclusion in indices like the "FTSE4Good Emerging Index" and "FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index". China Airlines has also been honored with the "Golden Flyer Award", named "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine, voted the “Travelers’ Choice Major Airline Asia” on TripAdvisor and "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.
Song-Huah (Allison) Wu
China Airlines
+1 310-615-3802
song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram