Seraphim Social Beverage to Showcase Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Wine Alternatives at Bar & Restaurant Expo 2024

Whether as a base for a refreshing mocktail or straight out of the bottle in a long-stemmed glass, Seraphim Social Beverage elevates the drinking experience, offering patrons a memorable taste.” — Stephanie Bricken, founder of Seraphim Social Beverage

REDBANK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seraphim Social Beverage, the innovative non-alcoholic wine alternative + functional beverage, will be an exhibitor at the Bar & Restaurant Expo from March 18-20, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2222 to experience the unique flavors and mission behind Seraphim Social Beverage. Woman-owned Seraphim Social Beverage is not just a beverage; it's a must-have addition to the hospitality industry, especially for bars or restaurants looking to elevate their non-alcoholic offerings. The flavor complexity comes from its proprietary blend of berries and botanicals, brewed and imbued with the essence of wine. The result is a layered, non-sparkling beverage that drinks like a red.

Seraphim Social Beverage has quickly gained popularity among bars and restaurants and is prominently featured on their menus as a premium non-alcoholic option. Its versatility allows it to be served in various ways, whether as a standalone beverage, mixed into creative cocktails, or paired with gourmet dishes.

"Seraphim Social Beverage shines on its own or as a key ingredient in craft cocktails,” stated Stephanie Bricken, founder of Seraphim Social Beverage. “Its versatile nature allows bartenders and mixologists to explore creative possibilities, adding depth and complexity to their concoctions. Whether as a base for a refreshing mocktail or straight out of the bottle in a long-stemmed glass, Seraphim Social Beverage elevates the drinking experience, offering patrons a unique and memorable taste.”

The brand's current lineup includes two exceptional blends:

Pure Blend Cacao: A velvety-smooth, buttery blend that combines ripe berries with rich dark chocolate flavor notes.

Pure Blend Cassia: This vibrant and fruit-forward flavor profile captures the essence of tart berries with a hint of cinnamon and spice.

Both blends are crafted without added sugar, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and are vegan-certified and gluten-free.

In 2023, Seraphim Social Beverage won the sofi Award for Best New Product in the Alcoholic Beverages and Cocktail Mix category. The sofi Awards, presented by the Specialty Food Association, recognize excellence and innovation in the specialty food and beverage industry. Seraphim Social Beverage is proudly woman-owned and certified by the WBENC (Women's Business Enterprise National Council).

In addition to its commitment to quality ingredients, Seraphim Social Beverage is dedicated to sustainability. The brand's products are made with mostly organic ingredients, and its 750 ML bottles are artfully adorned and locally sourced.

For more information, visit www.seraphimsocialbev.com.

IMAGES: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1hwG69NHrGVGFSHHBifC2zFO-bgWHaEBS

About Seraphim Social Beverage:

Seraphim Social Beverage is a woman-owned, non-alcoholic beverage brand offering premium wine alternatives that prioritize well-being and sustainability. Made in the US, Seraphim Social Beverage is an ideal addition to bars and restaurant offerings, providing a premium non-alcoholic option for patrons seeking a sophisticated and mindful drinking experience. Visit www.seraphimsocialbev.com for more information.