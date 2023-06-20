Seraphim Social Beverage Introduces its Premium, Non-Alcoholic Drink at the Summer 2023 Fancy Food Show

Brewed like tea and crafted to be enjoyed like wine, Seraphim Social Beverage’s blends are formulated with consciously selected organic and wild berries, healing herbs, and botanicals, creating a symphony of harmonious flavors perfected by nature

SPRING LAKE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seraphim Social Beverage, a woman-owned brand, is excited to announce the launch of its award-winning non-alcoholic blends with a unique combination of pure botanical ingredients that put the focus on wellness and drink like a red.

Consumers can discover the exquisite flavors and clean ingredients at Booth # IV13 during the Summer 2023 Fancy Food Show in New York City June 25th-27th.

Harnessing a complexity akin to wine, Seraphim Social Beverage offers a whole new drink category for those seeking a healthier alternative to red wine without sacrificing taste. Brewed like tea and crafted to be enjoyed like wine, Seraphim Social Beverage’s blends are formulated with consciously selected organic and wild berries, healing herbs, and botanicals, creating a symphony of harmonious flavors perfected by nature.

Each delightful blend is crafted without added sugar, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and has only 60 calories per serving. Curated with mostly organic ingredients for a sustainable earth, it is also gluten-free and vegan-friendly. As an added touch, Seraphim Social Beverage blends are infused with the calming energy of amethyst crystal.

"I am thrilled to introduce Seraphim Social Beverage to the world, as it’s important to me to offer a non-alcoholic beverage that is not only sophisticated and flavorful but also promotes a sense of well-being in body, mind, and spirit," stated Stephanie Bricken, founder of Seraphim Social Beverage. “As someone deeply passionate about the environment, I made it a priority to source only the finest ingredients that come directly from nature. Additionally, I took great care to support local suppliers by sourcing bottles locally, minimizing our carbon footprint in the process."

A rising star in the beverage industry, Seraphim Social Beverage has been honored with the highly coveted Sofi Award for Best New Product in the Alcoholic Beverages and Cocktail Mix category in 2023. The Sofi Awards, presented by the Specialty Food Association, recognize excellence and innovation in the specialty food and beverage industry.

Seraphim Social Beverage’s product line includes two exceptional blends:

Pure Blend Cacao: This velvety-smooth buttery blend combines ripe berries with rich dark chocolate flavor notes. Infused with oat extract, it provides a calming effect, offering a truly indulgent experience.

Pure Blend Cassia: With its vibrant and fruit-forward profile, this blend captures the essence of tart berries with a hint of cinnamon and spice. Infused with elderberry extract for added immunity benefits, it offers a refreshing and invigorating taste.

Seraphim Social Beverage caters to a wide range of occasions and moments. It can be enjoyed as a soothing drink to unwind after a long day or as a celebratory cocktail in a fancy wine glass. Seraphim is also great for entertaining and a thoughtful option for friends and family that prefer no alcohol. Each artfully adorned bottle is available in 750 ML.

To discover more about Seraphim Social Beverage and the products' availability, please visit the website at www.seraphimsocialbev.com.

About Seraphim Social Beverage

Seraphim Social Beverage is a women-owned premium non-alcoholic social beverage brand that is revolutionizing the industry. Brewed like tea and designed to be enjoyed like wine, Seraphim Social Beverage offers a sophisticated non-alcoholic alternative that combines complex flavor from mostly organic ingredients, organic and wild berries, healing herbs and botanicals layered with notes of pepper, spice, vanilla, oak, and mushroom. It drinks like a red. With a commitment to flavor excellence, sustainability, and a refined drinking experience, vegan-friendly Seraphim Social Beverage provides a unique and satisfying beverage choice without alcohol. Seraphim Social Beverage has been honored with the highly coveted Sofi Award for Best New Product in the Alcoholic Beverages and Cocktail Mix category in 2023. For more information, please visit www.seraphimsocialbev.com.

