March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 81 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 14, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 81 bills today. He has signed 326 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 32 Short-term Rental Modifications
- HB 34 Tax Refund Claim Amendments
- HB 38 Psychotropic Medication Oversight Pilot Program Amendments
- HB 41 Health Data Authority Amendments
- HB 53 Property Valuation Amendments
- HB 59 Federal Funds Contingency Planning
- HB 66 Property Tax Relief Amendments
- HB 70 Fatality Review Amendments
- HB 73 Rehabilitation Services Amendments
- HB 89 Tax Refund Amendments
- HB 94 Civil Commitment Examiner Requirements
- HB 125 Procurement Code Amendments
- HB 128 Tobacco Cessation Amendments
- HB 153 Child Care Revisions
- HB 157 Child Custody Factor Amendments
- HB 171 Death Certificate Amendments
- HB 184 Vehicle Owner Registration and Insurance Requirements
- HB 193 Hospital Assessment Revisions
- HB 198 Child Welfare Placement Review Amendments
- HB 200 Order for Life Sustaining Treatment Amendments
- HB 203 Involuntary Commitment Amendments
- HB 210 Disabled Parking Amendments
- HB 212 Vital Records Amendments
- HB 234 Vital Record Information Modifications
- HB 260 Controlled Substances Amendments
- HB 288 Rollback Tax Amendments
- HB 299 Court-ordered Treatment Modifications
- HB 335 State Grant Process Amendments
- HB 362 Juvenile Justice Revisions
- HB 383 Vehicle Registration Modifications
- HB 387 Physician Workforce Amendments
- HB 389 Medical Cannabis Pharmacy Modifications
- HB 392 Nursing Care Facility Modifications
- HB 403 Body Art Facility Amendments
- HB 405 Public Health Amendments
- HB 422 Public Health Orders Amendments
- HB 427 Access to Protected Health Information
- HB 451 Foster Care Amendments
- HB 461 Child Care Grant Amendments
- HB 468 Student Health Amendments
- HB 475 School Prescription Amendments
- HB 495 Vulnerable Population Amendments
- HB 501 Health Amendments
- HB 503 Nursing Care Facility Amendments
- HB 560 Licensing Modifications
- HB 561 Communication Awareness Pilot Program
- SB 12 Property Tax Deferral Amendments
- SB 16 Motor Vehicle Act Amendments
- SB 21 State Tax Commission Public Meeting Requirements
- SB 22 Tax Information Sharing Amendments
- SB 27 Behavioral Health System Amendments
- SB 29 Truth in Taxation Modifications
- SB 32 Caregiver Compensation Amendments
- SB 33 Individual Income Tax Act Amendments
- SB 38 Property Tax Appeals Modifications
- SB 42 Health and Human Services Reporting Requirements
- SB 45 License Plate Revisions
- SB 46 Health and Human Services Amendments
- SB 54 Property Tax Refund Amendments
- SB 58 Property Tax Administration Amendments
- SB 59 Government Leased Property Tax Exemption
- SB 69 Income Tax Amendments
- SB 88 Juvenile Justice Amendments
- SB 130 Overdose Outreach Provider Amendments
- SB 132 Property Tax Appeals Amendments
- SB 133 Electronic Cigarette and Other Nicotine Product Amendments
- SB 134 Child Welfare Amendments
- SB 147 Adoption Revisions
- SB 166 Health Benefit Amendments
- SB 181 Native American Health Amendments
- SB 182 Property Tax Assessment Amendments
- SB 197 Medicaid Reimbursement Rate Amendments
- SB 199 Placental Tissue Amendments
- SB 212 Substance Use Treatment in Correctional Facilities
- SB 229 Health and Human Services Licensing Amendments
- SB 241 State Funding Amendments
- SB 243 Aircraft Property Tax Modifications
- SB 245 County Sales and Use Tax Amendments
- SB 250 Property Tax Income Requirements
- SB 261 Opioid Settlement Proceeds Amendments
- SB 262 Organ Transplant Amendments
